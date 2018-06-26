​​​
Yuan fixing today may be sign China is wary of slump, RBC says

China’s yuan fixing on Tuesday gave a hint that the nation’s authorities may be growing concerned about the pace of the currency’s decline, according to Royal Bank of Canada.

By: | Published: June 26, 2018 5:02 PM
china yuan, China dollar yuan, China central bank, yuan midpoint, china, china yuan, china market, asian markets, china news, china latest The yuan’s reference rate was set at 6.518 per dollar Tuesday morning, a level that was slightly stronger than the 6.5210 average forecast of 19 traders and analysts in a Bloomberg survey. (Reuters)

The yuan’s reference rate was set at 6.518 per dollar Tuesday morning, a level that was slightly stronger than the 6.5210 average forecast of 19 traders and analysts in a Bloomberg survey. While within the range of projections, and only about 0.05 percent off, the differential means investors should watch out for more aggressive fixings in coming days, said Sue Trinh, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets in Hong Kong.

“This could indicate that China thinks we’ve seen enough CNY depreciation for the time being,” Trinh wrote in a note Tuesday, referring to the onshore yuan. Measured against a replica of the basket of currencies used by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System to manage the yuan, it has dropped 1.6 percent on a monthly basis — “a two-standard deviation event, where China has historically stepped in to stop the rot,” she wrote.

