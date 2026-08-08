What is the share price of Yogi? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yogi is ₹161.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Yogi? The Yogi is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Yogi? The market cap of Yogi is ₹697.90 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Yogi? Today’s highest and lowest price of Yogi are ₹166.95 and ₹161.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yogi? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yogi stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yogi is ₹193.00 and 52-week low of Yogi is ₹145.00 as on .

How has the Yogi performed historically in terms of returns? The Yogi has shown returns of 0.37% over the past day, -6.88% for the past month, 0.97% over 3 months, -13.62% over 1 year, 67.03% across 3 years, and 89.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Yogi? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yogi are 33.70 and 5.02 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.15 per annum.

Source: Dion Global