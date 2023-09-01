Follow Us

YOGI LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹29.30 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Yogi Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹29.30₹29.30
₹29.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.70₹36.43
₹29.30
Open Price
₹29.30
Prev. Close
₹29.30
Volume
20

Yogi Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R129.3
  • R229.3
  • R329.3
  • Pivot
    29.3
  • S129.3
  • S229.3
  • S329.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 521.7829.98
  • 1022.4130.6
  • 2025.1831.26
  • 5024.130.52
  • 10021.3928.27
  • 20018.2525.11

Yogi Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.250.1018.7767.435.97565.91210.05
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Yogi Ltd. Share Holdings

Yogi Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Jun, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Yogi Ltd.

Yogi Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/12/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100MH1992PLC069958 and registration number is 069958. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ghanshyambhai Nanjibhai Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pareshbhai Nanjibhai Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sachin Shivaji Wagh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Kinjal Bhavin Gandhi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Parth Shashikant Kakadiya
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Yogi Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Yogi Ltd.?

The market cap of Yogi Ltd. is ₹39.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Yogi Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Yogi Ltd. is -114.9 and PB ratio of Yogi Ltd. is 3.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Yogi Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yogi Ltd. is ₹29.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yogi Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yogi Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yogi Ltd. is ₹36.43 and 52-week low of Yogi Ltd. is ₹14.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

