Here's the live share price of Yogi along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Yogi
|-3.46
|-6.88
|0.97
|1.47
|-13.62
|67.03
|89.03
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Yogi has declined 13.62% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Yogi has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|167.31
|165.08
|10
|169.08
|166.91
|20
|171.09
|168.76
|50
|171.46
|169.59
|100
|167.69
|168.37
|200
|166.18
|163.83
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Yogi saw a rise in promoter holding to 62.67%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:45 PM IST IST
|Yogi - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Schedule On 12 August, 2026
|Jul 10, 2026, 07:07 PM IST IST
|Yogi - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 30, 2026, 10:02 PM IST IST
|Yogi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|May 15, 2026, 09:04 PM IST IST
|Yogi - Announcement Of Regulation 30 - Constitution Of CSR Committee
|May 15, 2026, 08:57 PM IST IST
|Yogi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates
Source: Dion Global
Yogi Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/12/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100MH1992PLC069958 and registration number is 069958. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 439.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yogi is ₹161.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Yogi is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Yogi is ₹697.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Yogi are ₹166.95 and ₹161.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yogi stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yogi is ₹193.00 and 52-week low of Yogi is ₹145.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Yogi has shown returns of 0.37% over the past day, -6.88% for the past month, 0.97% over 3 months, -13.62% over 1 year, 67.03% across 3 years, and 89.03% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yogi are 33.70 and 5.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.15 per annum.
Source: Dion Global