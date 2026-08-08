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Yogi Share Price

NSE
BSE

YOGI

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Yogi along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹161.70 Closed
0.37₹ 0.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Yogi Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹161.05₹166.95
₹161.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹145.00₹193.00
₹161.70
Open Price
₹161.05
Prev. Close
₹161.10
Volume
965

Source: Dion Global

Yogi Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Yogi		-3.46-6.880.971.47-13.6267.0389.03
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Yogi has declined 13.62% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Yogi has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Yogi Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Yogi Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5167.31165.08
10169.08166.91
20171.09168.76
50171.46169.59
100167.69168.37
200166.18163.83

Source: Dion Global

Yogi Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Yogi saw a rise in promoter holding to 62.67%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Yogi Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:45 PM IST ISTYogi - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Schedule On 12 August, 2026
Jul 10, 2026, 07:07 PM IST ISTYogi - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 30, 2026, 10:02 PM IST ISTYogi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
May 15, 2026, 09:04 PM IST ISTYogi - Announcement Of Regulation 30 - Constitution Of CSR Committee
May 15, 2026, 08:57 PM IST ISTYogi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

Source: Dion Global

About Yogi

Yogi Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/12/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100MH1992PLC069958 and registration number is 069958. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 439.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ghanshyambhai Nanjibhai Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pareshbhai Nanjibhai Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sachin Shivaji Wagh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Kinjal Bhavin Gandhi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Parth Shashikant Kakadiya
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rahul Prakash Khedekar
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director

FAQs on Yogi Share Price

What is the share price of Yogi?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yogi is ₹161.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Yogi?

The Yogi is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Yogi?

The market cap of Yogi is ₹697.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Yogi?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Yogi are ₹166.95 and ₹161.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yogi?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yogi stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yogi is ₹193.00 and 52-week low of Yogi is ₹145.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Yogi performed historically in terms of returns?

The Yogi has shown returns of 0.37% over the past day, -6.88% for the past month, 0.97% over 3 months, -13.62% over 1 year, 67.03% across 3 years, and 89.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Yogi?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yogi are 33.70 and 5.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.15 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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