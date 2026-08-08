Here's the live share price of Yogi Infra Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Yogi Infra Projects
|0.87
|-3.07
|-4.53
|22.57
|-45.79
|25.69
|6.10
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Yogi Infra Projects has declined 45.79% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Yogi Infra Projects has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.84
|6.9
|10
|6.78
|6.85
|20
|6.78
|6.92
|50
|7.64
|7.19
|100
|7.18
|7.35
|200
|7.57
|7.96
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Yogi Infra Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 55.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:11 AM IST IST
|Yogi Infra Projects - Board Meeting Intimation for For Board Meeting To Be Held On Thursday, August 13, 2026 At 04:00 PM (IST
|Jul 14, 2026, 09:45 PM IST IST
|Yogi Infra Projects - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 26, 2026, 10:45 PM IST IST
|Yogi Infra Projects - Submission Of Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended Marc
|May 26, 2026, 10:37 PM IST IST
|Yogi Infra Projects - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Tuesday, May 26, 2026
|May 19, 2026, 12:22 AM IST IST
|Yogi Infra Projects - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Scheduled On On Tuesday, May 26, 2026 At 16:00 (IST)
Source: Dion Global
Yogi Infra Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32201MH1993PLC392082 and registration number is 392082. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yogi Infra Projects is ₹6.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Yogi Infra Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Yogi Infra Projects is ₹11.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Yogi Infra Projects are ₹7.14 and ₹6.03.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yogi Infra Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yogi Infra Projects is ₹15.55 and 52-week low of Yogi Infra Projects is ₹4.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Yogi Infra Projects has shown returns of 3.42% over the past day, -3.07% for the past month, -4.53% over 3 months, -45.79% over 1 year, 25.69% across 3 years, and 6.1% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yogi Infra Projects are -10.33 and 0.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global