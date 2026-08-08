Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Yogi Infra Projects Share Price

NSE
BSE

YOGI INFRA PROJECTS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Yogi Infra Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.95 Closed
3.42₹ 0.23
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Yogi Infra Projects Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.03₹7.14
₹6.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.25₹15.55
₹6.95
Open Price
₹6.85
Prev. Close
₹6.72
Volume
3,425

Source: Dion Global

Yogi Infra Projects Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Yogi Infra Projects		0.87-3.07-4.5322.57-45.7925.696.10
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Yogi Infra Projects has declined 45.79% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Yogi Infra Projects has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Yogi Infra Projects Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Yogi Infra Projects Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.846.9
106.786.85
206.786.92
507.647.19
1007.187.35
2007.577.96

Source: Dion Global

Yogi Infra Projects Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Yogi Infra Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 55.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Yogi Infra Projects Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:11 AM IST ISTYogi Infra Projects - Board Meeting Intimation for For Board Meeting To Be Held On Thursday, August 13, 2026 At 04:00 PM (IST
Jul 14, 2026, 09:45 PM IST ISTYogi Infra Projects - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 26, 2026, 10:45 PM IST ISTYogi Infra Projects - Submission Of Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended Marc
May 26, 2026, 10:37 PM IST ISTYogi Infra Projects - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Tuesday, May 26, 2026
May 19, 2026, 12:22 AM IST ISTYogi Infra Projects - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Scheduled On On Tuesday, May 26, 2026 At 16:00 (IST)

Source: Dion Global

About Yogi Infra Projects

Yogi Infra Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32201MH1993PLC392082 and registration number is 392082. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Basudeo Agarwal
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Rajesh Basudeo Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Chetna Sanjay Agarwal
    Woman Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Mansukhlal Dasani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhaval Mansukhlal Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kumar Muthu Konar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Yogi Infra Projects Share Price

What is the share price of Yogi Infra Projects?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yogi Infra Projects is ₹6.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Yogi Infra Projects?

The Yogi Infra Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Yogi Infra Projects?

The market cap of Yogi Infra Projects is ₹11.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Yogi Infra Projects?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Yogi Infra Projects are ₹7.14 and ₹6.03.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yogi Infra Projects?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yogi Infra Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yogi Infra Projects is ₹15.55 and 52-week low of Yogi Infra Projects is ₹4.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Yogi Infra Projects performed historically in terms of returns?

The Yogi Infra Projects has shown returns of 3.42% over the past day, -3.07% for the past month, -4.53% over 3 months, -45.79% over 1 year, 25.69% across 3 years, and 6.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Yogi Infra Projects?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yogi Infra Projects are -10.33 and 0.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Yogi Infra Projects News

More Yogi Infra Projects News
Market Pulse