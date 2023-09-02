Follow Us

Yogi Infra Projects Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

YOGI INFRA PROJECTS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.28 Closed
-3.53-0.12
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:35 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Yogi Infra Projects Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.25₹3.48
₹3.28
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.55₹4.40
₹3.28
Open Price
₹3.48
Prev. Close
₹3.40
Volume
9,874

Yogi Infra Projects Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.42
  • R23.57
  • R33.65
  • Pivot
    3.34
  • S13.19
  • S23.11
  • S32.96

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.613.41
  • 103.663.45
  • 203.673.47
  • 503.763.46
  • 1004.353.48
  • 2004.893.64

Yogi Infra Projects Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.53-6.29-4.930.61-11.1129.13108.92
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Yogi Infra Projects Ltd. Share Holdings

Yogi Infra Projects Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Yogi Infra Projects Ltd.

Yogi Infra Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32201MH1993PLC392082 and registration number is 392082. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Basudeo Agarwal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sanjay Basudeo Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dhaval Mansukhlal Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Mansukhlal Dasani
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Chetna Sanjay Agarwal
    Woman Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Kumar Pareek
    Independent Director

FAQs on Yogi Infra Projects Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Yogi Infra Projects Ltd.?

The market cap of Yogi Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹5.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Yogi Infra Projects Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Yogi Infra Projects Ltd. is -16.0 and PB ratio of Yogi Infra Projects Ltd. is 0.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Yogi Infra Projects Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yogi Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹3.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yogi Infra Projects Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yogi Infra Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yogi Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹4.40 and 52-week low of Yogi Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹2.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

