What is the share price of Yogi Infra Projects? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yogi Infra Projects is ₹6.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Yogi Infra Projects? The Yogi Infra Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Yogi Infra Projects? The market cap of Yogi Infra Projects is ₹11.71 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Yogi Infra Projects? Today’s highest and lowest price of Yogi Infra Projects are ₹7.14 and ₹6.03.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yogi Infra Projects? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yogi Infra Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yogi Infra Projects is ₹15.55 and 52-week low of Yogi Infra Projects is ₹4.25 as on .

How has the Yogi Infra Projects performed historically in terms of returns? The Yogi Infra Projects has shown returns of 3.42% over the past day, -3.07% for the past month, -4.53% over 3 months, -45.79% over 1 year, 25.69% across 3 years, and 6.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Yogi Infra Projects? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yogi Infra Projects are -10.33 and 0.26 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global