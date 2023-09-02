What is the Market Cap of Yogi Infra Projects Ltd.? The market cap of Yogi Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹5.53 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Yogi Infra Projects Ltd.? P/E ratio of Yogi Infra Projects Ltd. is -16.0 and PB ratio of Yogi Infra Projects Ltd. is 0.38 as on .

What is the share price of Yogi Infra Projects Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yogi Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹3.28 as on .