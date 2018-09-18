Yield down 3 bps after RBI, govt bring measures to stem rupee fall

The yield on the benchmark bond on Monday fell three basis points (bps) to close the session at 8.10%.

The yield on the benchmark bond on Monday fell three basis points (bps) to close the session at 8.10%. Yields had gone up sharply in September reaching to an almost four-year high level of 8.18%. However, Monday saw bonds rally slightly on the back of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the government announcing a string of measures to check the rapid depreciation of currency.

The benchmark yield has seen an increase of more than 30 basis points from the level of 7.77% in the middle of June. Bond markets are nervous as global crude oil prices remain elevated at over $79 per barrel, which together with the weakening currency — which has now lost 12% since January — would add to inflation concerns. On Monday, the rupee closed at 72.43 against the dollar after touching intra-day lows of 72.69.

According to a money market expert, all indications point to another quarter of pain for bank treasuries. There has been a one-way movement in benchmark yields — from 7.12% on April 5 to intraday high of 8.21% on September 11. The second half’s borrowing calendar and RBI support in the form of open market operations will be the key factors to create investor interest in bonds.”

Moreover, the experts added that the markets are worried about fiscal slippage in 2018-19, given there are chances of a revenue shortage going by the current trend of smaller than expected GST collections. “It is possible the government may need to borrow at more than planned,” they pointed out. The cost of borrowings for corporates in the bond markets has been rising in recent months as reflected in the increase in yields.

The movement in corporate bond yields has been largely in line with that of the rise in G-Sec yields. The average yield of the benchmark 10-year G-Sec in August 2018 was 85 bps higher than that in November 2017. The movement of the bond yields is now driven by factors beyond those that normally influence interest rates, money market experts pointed out. This is now being impacted by the very sharp depreciation of the currency.