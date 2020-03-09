Yes Bank withdrawal limit may be removed this week; man in-charge has this to say on ending moratorium

Prashant Kumar said that work is going on in the direction and everyone is acting fast.

The cap on withdrawal limit for Yes Bank customers imposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last Thursday could be removed as-early-as the end of this week, said the newly-appointed Yes Bank administrator, Prashant Kumar in an interview with CNBC TV18. Prashant Kumar, who has served as the Deputy Managing Director and CFO of the State Bank of India, said, “Moratorium period may even end this week. No need for depositors to worry or panic. Cap on withdrawals can end as early as the current week.” Prashant Kumar said that work is going on in the direction and everyone is acting fast.

“First priority for us is customers,” Prashant Kumar said, adding that ATMs of other banks are available to Yes Bank customers since Saturday evening and that the aim is to make all banking services available at the earliest. The RBI, on Thursday, imposed a Rs 50,000 limit on withdrawals for Yes Bank customers for 30 days. At the end of last week hundreds lined up across Yes Bank branches in the country to withdraw cash as net banking ad UPI facilities of the bank were down.

Prashant Kumar said that Yes Bank will declare its results on March 14, giving investors clarity on capital requirements. Yes Bank had earlier last month said that it will delay the announcement of its third-quarter earnings of this fiscal as the bank ramped up efforts to secure funding. The Yes Bank administrator claimed that he will provide more clarity on March 14 but did say that the 27-day timeline should not be looked at because everyone was acting fast.

According to RBI’s draft plan which was unveiled on Friday, the newly constructed board of Yes Bank will consist of 6-members. Prashant Kumar while talking about the formation of the new board did not lend clarity on whether Ravneet Gill, the current Managing Director of Yes Bank will find a place on the board or not.

SBI will pick up a 49- per cent stake in Yes Bank, which according to Prashant Kumar, will help the troubled private sector lender rope in more investors. Kumar ruled out the merger of Yes Bank with SBI was ever a plan saying, “yes Bank will run as an independent bank.”