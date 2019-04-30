Yes Bank stock sees worst fall in 7 months after Q4 shocker loss, shares down 27%; worst not yet over

By: |
Updated: April 30, 2019 10:53:34 AM

Shares of India’s major private sector lender Yes Bank plunged in trade on Tuesday morning, after the firm reported its first ever quarterly loss.

Yes Bank, Yes Bank Stocks, Yes Bank M-Cap, Investors, Yes Bank Q4 Result, Stock Market, यस बैंक, यस बैंक का शेयर, तिमाही नतीजे, यस बैंक का मार्केट कैपToday?s decline in Yes Bank?s share price represents its worst fall in more than 7 months. (Image: PTI)

Shares of India’s major private sector lender Yes Bank plunged in trade on Tuesday morning, after the firm reported its first ever quarterly loss. Yes Bank share price plunged by more than 27% to hit the day’s low at Rs 173. The represents Yes Bank’s worst fall in more than 7 months. After taking into account today’s plunge, the shares are down by more than 50% in the last one year.

The private sector lender has reported a loss Rs 1,607 crore in the latest Jan-Mar 19 period on the back of a fall in non-interest income and a sharp increase in provisioning for bad loans, mainly due to defaults by the Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) group and Jet Airways. In the comparable period previous fiscal, Yes Bank had reported a net profit of Rs 1,179 crore in the fourth quarter of FY18. 

Also read: Sensex, Nifty will correct without doubt if Modi doesn’t return, says CLSA’s Chris Wood

Taking stock of the results, global firm Macquarie has double downgraded the stock to ‘underperform’ from ‘outperform’ earlier. The research firm has a target price of Rs 165 on the stock, representing a target cut of 40%. Macquarie said that it cuts FY20-21 earnings EPS by 45% each. The incoming CEO flags large stressed pool. Macquarie expects a long road to redemption for Yes Bank.

According to Axis Capital, the growth will slow down significantly with focus on retail and SME. The near-term RoA target of around 1% will be lowest amongst peers. The brokerage firm has cut earnings estimate for FY20-21 by 34% and 30% respectively.

According to Prabhudas Lilladher, a significant worry comes from collapse of fee income in near-term. This could lead to higher credit cost if more risks arise from unidentified stress and risks of NIMs going down on higher interest reversals if stress book falls into NPA, leading to an infinite loop of lower return ratios in medium term, noted the research firm. Prabhudas Lilladher has downgraded Yes Bank shares to reduce with a target price of Rs190 (from Rs245) based on 1.5 times Mar-21 adjusted book value (post roll over from Sep-20).

(Please consult your financial advisor before taking any investment related decision)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Yes Bank stock sees worst fall in 7 months after Q4 shocker loss, shares down 27%; worst not yet over
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition