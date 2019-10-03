Yes Bank stock price soars 25% after overhang of pledged shares ends; CEO calms nerves

Yes Bank shares gained more than 28% to hit the day’s high at Rs 41.40 on BSE.

Shares of private sector lender Yes Bank soared on Thursday morning after the overhang relating to pledged shares ended. Yes Bank shares gained more than 28% to hit the day’s high at Rs 41.40 on BSE. In a stock exchange filing, Yes Bank clarified that a “forced sale” of 10 crore pledged equity shares or 3.92% of the bank’s share capital by lenders were primarily responsible for Tuesday’s crash in the stock price of the lender. The private lender’s stock crashed 22.8% on Tuesday to close at Rs 32 on BSE. Following this deal, “the entire pledge stands extinguished”, the bank added. The stakeholder in question is one of the bank’s promoters, Rana Kapoor, and the invocation of pledge on the equity shares was triggered by Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management.

Amid rising concerns of asset quality and liquidity, Yes Bank also confirmed that it’s financial and operating metrics remain intrinsically sound and stable with liquidity position well in excess of regulatory requirements. “Over the past few days, unfounded speculations regarding the Bank’s Deposits I Liquidity have been brought to its notice. In this regard, kindly note that the Bank had a Liquidity Coverage Ratio in excess of 125% as on September 30, 2019, which is well above the minimum regulatory requirement of 100%,” the bank noted.

Yes Bank shares came under extreme pressure on Tuesday amid concerns over its exposure to Indiabulls Housing Finance. The firm’s overall market capitalisation of Yes Bank plunged to Rs 8,160 crore, less than a tenth of what it was a year ago.

Following the plunge, Yes Bank CEO Ravneet Gill said that Yes Bank’s exposure to Indiabulls has been on the decline. “Over the last two quarters, this (Indiabulls) exposure has come down 30 percent, it is well collateralised, the account has performed exceedingly well, we have never had a day’s delay in repayments. So we do not feel concerned about that exposure right now and it’s not as large as it has made out to be,” Ravneet Gill told in an interview to CNBC TV18.