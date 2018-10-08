Yes Bank shares surge 4% on appointment of CEO search committee to find Rana Kapoor’s successor

Yes Bank shares have plunged by nearly 50% from their 52-week highs after RBI’s decision to cut short Rana Kapoor’s tenure.

Shares of India’s major private sector lender Yes Bank surged on Monday morning, after the bank announced that appointed a search committee to find Rana Kapoor’s successor. Yes Bank shares zoomed more than 4.2% intra-day to hit the day’s high at Rs 214.85. The bank’s main objective is to shortlist three names to succeed the current managing director and chief executive officer Rana Kapoor.

Notably, the bank aims to fund the new CEO by November-end or first week of December. “The first meeting of the ‘Search & Selection Committee’ is scheduled on Oct 11, 2018 for finalization of the advisory firm,” Yes Bank said in a statement. Former chairman o Irdai, TS Vijayan, and retired SBI chief OP Bhatt will be part of the panel which will choose Yes Bank’s chief executive officer after Rana Kapoor’s exit.

Notably, Yes Bank shares have plunged by nearly 50% from their 52-week highs after RBI’s decision to cut short Rana Kapoor’s tenure. On September 17, RBI curtailed the CEO’s term to January 31, 2019 without citing any reasons. “While the near term uncertainty will remain till the new management takes charge and enunciates the business strategy, we believe that post sharp correction the stock is trading at reasonable valuations. We maintain our BUY rating with a target price of Rs 350,” Motilal Oswal said in a note.

Earlier, in an emotional outburst on social media site Twitter, Rana Kapoor said in a series of tweets that Yes Bank shares are invaluable to him. “Diamonds are Forever: My Promoter shares of@YESBANK are invaluable to me. I will eventually bequeath my @YESBANKPromoter shares to my 3 daughters and subsequently to their children, with a request in my Will stating not to sell a single share, as Diamonds are Forever!!” he said.