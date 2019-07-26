Yes Bank shares soar 10% on reports of fund infusion

Shares of private lender Yes Bank soared nearly 10 per cent after the reports of fresh capital infusion in the bank. (PTI Photo)

Shares of private lender Yes Bank soared nearly 10 per cent after the reports of fresh capital infusion in the bank. Today, Yes Bank’s shares jumped 10 per cent intraday to Rs 96.40 per share. At 1:43 PM, Yes Bank shares were trading at Rs 95.30 per share, up 8.73 per cent from the previous settlement. According to media reports, TPG Capital’s Indian private equity arm and buyout firm Advent International Corp are among institutional investors which would inject fresh capital of Rs 350 million each in the company.

Yes Bank is in dire need of capital to stay afloat and it has met over at least 76 firms including private equity funds, high net-worth individuals and investment managers over the past two months to meet its capital requirements, as per reports. Yes Bank’s weak performance in 2018-19 led to a fall in its capital to 8.4 per cent from 9.7 per cent in fiscal 2018, according to the rating agency Moody’s Investors Service. If Yes Bank cannot raise the capital, its loss-absorbing capacity and, therefore, the financial profile will be under pressure, Moody’s noted.

The bank has exposures of Rs 550 crore and Rs 3700 crore to debt-stricken Jet Airways and Dewan Housing Finance respectively as of March. Given its exposure to the weaker companies, the credit rating will get adversely impacted, Moody’s had noted. Yes Bank’s net profit for Apr-Jun fell 90.97 per cent on account of lower other income and higher provisioning. The private lender reported a net profit Rs 113.76 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June as compared to Rs 1,260.36 crore in the same quarter of last year.

Yes Bank’s other income declined 24.88 per cent to Rs 1,272.66 crore in Apr-Jun from Rs 1,694.14 crore a year ago.Yes Bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs), as a percentage of total advances, stood at 5.01 per cent in the June quarter compared with 3.22 per cent in Jan-Mar and 1.31 per cent in the June quarter of 2018-19.