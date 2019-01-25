Yes Bank shares jump 14% after appointment of new CEO Ravneet Gill; what brokerages say

By: | Published: January 25, 2019 10:27 AM

Shares of private sector lender Yes Bank surged in trade on Friday morning, after the firm named Ravneet Gill of Deutsche Bank India as MD & CEO to replace Rana Kapoor.

yes bank q3 result, ravneet gill appointed new md and ceo of yes bank share surges 8 percentYes Bank shares rose as much as 13.74% Rs 245, highest since October 17. (Image: Reuters)

Shares of private sector lender Yes Bank surged in trade on Friday morning, after the firm named Ravneet Gill of Deutsche Bank India as MD & CEO to replace Rana Kapoor. Yes Bank shares rose as much as 13.74% Rs 245, highest since October 17. Ravneet Singh Gill will join on or before March 1, 2019, the private lender said in a regulatory filing. “We view the appointment of Ravneet Gill as a key positive, because it removes succession uncertainty,” Citi Research said in a note.

Jefferies has cut the share price target price to Rs 275 from Rs 285 earlier, citing that while the appointment is a positive development, one awaits the strategy from the new CEO for further clarity. Yes Bank’s stock has seen a rough wave over the last few months due to a squabble with the RBI over current CEO Rana Kapoor’s tenure, which had also led to several board departures.

Also read: Share Market Live: Sensex up 250 points, Nifty above 10,900; Yes Bank jumps 10%; Sun Pharma up 1.5%

In its earnings for the quarter ending December, Yes Bank has posted 7 per cent fall with a net profit at Rs 1,001 crore against Rs 1,076.8 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, the lender told exchanges. The gross NPA was at 2.10 per cent against 1.60 per cent, while net NPA at 1.18 per cent versus 0.86 per cent, QoQ.

Commenting on the results, Rana Kapoor, Managing Director & CEO, Yes Bank said, “Yes Bank has once again delivered satisfactory performance across income growth, margins, profitability and Capital accretion, despite the recognition and provision impact from a stressed Infrastructure conglomerate.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Yes Bank shares jump 14% after appointment of new CEO Ravneet Gill; what brokerages say
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition