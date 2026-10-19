The share price of Yes Bank is in focus today after the lender’s Q2 results brought two contrasting developments to the fore.

The bank reported a 65% year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 1,080 crore, but the bigger concern is the potential financial impact of the Supreme Court’s ruling on its Rs 8,415 crore Additional Tier-1 (AT1) bonds.

Yes Bank’s own estimates show that it could have posted a loss of Rs 5,217 crore for the September quarter if the impact had been recognised. With the bank yet to finalise its assessment and examining possible legal remedies, investors will be watching how the dispute progresses alongside the lender’s earnings performance.

Here are five key factors to track in Yes Bank shares –

The AT1 bond verdict and its financial implications

The Supreme Court on October 15 upheld the Bombay High Court’s decision to set aside Yes Bank’s March 2020 write-down of AT1 bonds worth Rs 8,415 crore. These bonds were written down during the bank’s reconstruction, a process undertaken to address its financial difficulties.

Yes Bank said it is assessing the judgment and consulting its legal advisers on possible remedies, including further proceedings before the Supreme Court.

Why the reported profit does not tell the full outlook

Yes Bank posted a standalone net profit of Rs 1,080 crore in Q2FY27, compared with Rs 654 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Profit was also marginally higher than the Rs 1,071 crore recorded in the June quarter.

However, the bank’s pro forma disclosure presents a different picture. If the estimated impact of the Supreme Court judgment had been recognised, Yes Bank would have reported a net loss of Rs 5,217 crore for the September quarter. For the first half of FY27, the potential loss would have stood at Rs 4,146 crore.

Net interest income growth remains important

Away from the legal issue, the bank’s core lending business showed growth during the quarter. Net interest income (NII), which measures the difference between interest earned on loans and investments and interest paid on deposits and borrowings, rose 22.7% year-on-year to Rs 2,822 crore.

Interest income increased 17.1% to Rs 8,640 crore, while interest expenses climbed 14.6% to Rs 5,817 crore. Interest earned on advances grew 17.2% to Rs 6,600 crore.

Capital position and balance-sheet impact

The potential accounting impact also raises questions about the bank’s financial position. Under the pro forma scenario, Yes Bank’s net worth would have stood at Rs 46,970 crore, while borrowings would have been Rs 86,149 crore. Its return on assets for the quarter would have been minus 4.3%.

Auditor’s observation and the next update

Yes Bank has not recognised the potential impact of the verdict in its reported results because its assessment remains incomplete. Its joint statutory auditors issued a qualified review conclusion on the matter, highlighting the unresolved accounting implications.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.