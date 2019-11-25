Yes Bank shares fall nearly 2% after Sensex rejig; Tata Motors, Vedanta bounce back

New Delhi | Published: November 25, 2019 4:55:03 PM

Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR, Yes Bank and Vedanta will be dropped from the Sensex from December 23. Yes Bank shares dipped 1.70 per cent to close at Rs 63.70 on the BSE. During the day, it dropped 3.78 per cent to Rs 62.35.

Shares of Yes Bank fell nearly 2 per cent on Monday after announcement that it will be dropped from BSE benchmark Sensex from December 23. Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR, Yes Bank and Vedanta will be dropped from the Sensex from December 23. Yes Bank shares dipped 1.70 per cent to close at Rs 63.70 on the BSE. During the day, it dropped 3.78 per cent to Rs 62.35.

However, shares of Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR and Vedanta bounced back at close of trade after early losses. The scrip of Vedanta jumped 2.74 per cent, Tata Motors gained 2.31 per cent and Tata Motors DVR rose 2.15 per cent.

UltraTech Cement, Titan Co Ltd and Nestle India will be added in their places in the index, Asia Index, a joint venture between S&P Dow Jones Indices and the BSE, said in a statement on Friday. Titan jumped 2.45 per cent, Nestle rose 2.10 per cent and UltraTech Cement gained 0.84 per cent on the BSE.

