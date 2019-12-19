Yes Bank shares fall 3% in early trade after India Ratings downgrades bank’s issuer ratings

Published: December 19, 2019 11:10:55 AM

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) backed the downgrade saying the private sector lender failed to meet the expectations with respect to equity infusions.

yes bank shares, yes bank stock, yes bank share price, yes bank net worth, yes bank shareIndia Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) backed the downgrade saying that YES Bank failed to meet the expectations with respect to equity infusions.

Shares of Yes Bank fell nearly 3 per cent on Thursday after India Ratings downgraded the lender’s long and short-term issuer ratings. The stock was trading 2.99 per cent down to Rs 45.35 on the BSE and the NSE. India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) backed the downgrade saying the private sector lender failed to meet the expectations with respect to equity infusions.

According to the rating agency, the liquidity position of the bank seemed adequate at end-September 2019. In the absence of improvements on the capital side, the ability of the bank to manage its asset and liability maturities might be tested further, it said.

“The downgrade reflects the inadequate progress as per Ind-Ra’s expectations with respect to the quantum and pace of equity infusions, which is critical for providing sufficient cushion for the credit cost impact of the stressed asset pool,” India Ratings and Research said on Wednesday.
The bank is likely to face balance sheet expansion challenges over the short-to-medium term, it added.

