Yes Bank shares extend gains, up 5% after reports of Deutsche Bank’s Ravneet Gill joining CEO post race

By: | Updated: January 15, 2019 11:58 AM

Yes Bank shares extended gains Tuesday on reports of Deutsche Bank’s India Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ravneet Singh Gill joining CEO post race.

Yes Bank, appoints, Brahm Dutt, non-executive part-time chairman, RBI, ApprovalAn application was submitted by the board to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 10 seeking approval for the appointment of the new MD and CEO.

Yes Bank shares extended gains Tuesday on reports of Deutsche Bank’s India Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ravneet Singh Gill joining CEO post race. The shares of private  lender surged in early trade, after media reports said that Ravneet Gill has joined the race to succeed Rana Kapoor as the CEO of Yes Bank. Yes Bank share price jumped 4.91 per cent to Rs 205 on the BSE this morning.

The chief executive officer of Deutsche Bank’s India operation, Ravneet Gill has joined the race to succeed Rana Kapoor as the CEO of Yes Bank, CNBC-TV18 has confirmed. The board of directors in the last meeting held on January 9 finalised names of potential candidates for the position of MD and CEO to replace Rana Kapoor.

Also read: Share market LIVE updates: Sensex extends gains, Nifty above 10,800; Reliance Industries, Infosys shares rally

An application was submitted by the board to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 10 seeking approval for the appointment of the new MD and CEO. The final name is expected to be announced once the Central Bank clears appointment. January 31 of this year is the last date for Rana Kapoor as MD and CEO of the bank.

Meanwhile, Yes Bank rallied on Monday after the appointment of Brahm Dutt as non-executive part-time Chairman of the board.  “The Reserve Bank of India, basis Brahm Dutt’s outstanding credentials and experience, has approved his appointment as part-time Chairman of the bank’s board up till July 4, 2020,” Yes Bank had said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Yes Bank shares extend gains, up 5% after reports of Deutsche Bank’s Ravneet Gill joining CEO post race
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition