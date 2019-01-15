Yes Bank shares extend gains, up 5% after reports of Deutsche Bank’s Ravneet Gill joining CEO post race

An application was submitted by the board to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 10 seeking approval for the appointment of the new MD and CEO.

Yes Bank shares extended gains Tuesday on reports of Deutsche Bank’s India Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ravneet Singh Gill joining CEO post race. The shares of private lender surged in early trade, after media reports said that Ravneet Gill has joined the race to succeed Rana Kapoor as the CEO of Yes Bank. Yes Bank share price jumped 4.91 per cent to Rs 205 on the BSE this morning.

The chief executive officer of Deutsche Bank’s India operation, Ravneet Gill has joined the race to succeed Rana Kapoor as the CEO of Yes Bank, CNBC-TV18 has confirmed. The board of directors in the last meeting held on January 9 finalised names of potential candidates for the position of MD and CEO to replace Rana Kapoor.

An application was submitted by the board to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 10 seeking approval for the appointment of the new MD and CEO. The final name is expected to be announced once the Central Bank clears appointment. January 31 of this year is the last date for Rana Kapoor as MD and CEO of the bank.

Meanwhile, Yes Bank rallied on Monday after the appointment of Brahm Dutt as non-executive part-time Chairman of the board. “The Reserve Bank of India, basis Brahm Dutt’s outstanding credentials and experience, has approved his appointment as part-time Chairman of the bank’s board up till July 4, 2020,” Yes Bank had said in a regulatory filing on Monday.