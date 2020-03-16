Yes Bank shares bounce back sharply; zoom over 45%

Yes Bank had on Saturday reported Rs 18,564 crore loss in December quarter.

Yes Bank shares on Monday jumped sharply by over 45 per cent after announcement of a restructuring plan.

The scrip witnessed a strong comeback and zoomed 45.21 per cent to close at Rs 37.10 on the BSE. During the trade, it climbed 58.12 per cent to Rs 40.40.

At the NSE, it rose sharply by 45 per cent to close the day at Rs 37.05.

Led by the sharp gain in share price, the company’s market valuation rose by Rs 2,946.25 crore to Rs 9,462.25 crore on the BSE.

A total of 1.84 crore shares were traded on the BSE during the day, while over 16.65 crore shares changed hands on the NSE.

Yes Bank had on Saturday reported Rs 18,564 crore loss in December quarter. Its gross non-performing assets also shot to 18.87 per cent in December 2019 quarter against 2.10 per cent in the year-ago period.

“Lifting of deposit withdrawal moratorium on March 18 could open flood gates and will require a calibrated approach along with active support/signaling from the RBI/govt/investor banks. The reconstituted bank board too may need more turnaround experts and eminent bankers,” according to a report by Emkay Global Financial Services.

As per a research report by JM Financial Institutional Securities, “Over the weekend, GoI declared the final restructuring plan for Yes Bank, which also declared its Q3 FY20 financial results. The restructuring scheme for the bank came into effect on March 13, 2020 and the moratorium on the bank will be lifted at 6 pm on March 18. Yes Bank issued 10 bn equity shares to 8 financial entities.”