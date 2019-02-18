Yes Bank shares among top Sensex losers after RBI pulls up bank for NIL divergence report

By: | Published: February 18, 2019 4:32 PM

Shares of India's major private sector lender Yes Bank tanked in trade on Monday morning, after the RBI pulled up the bank for disclosing "confidential" information.

Yes Bank, Yes Bank Stock, Yes Bank Stock Zoom, यस बैंक, यस बैंक में 30 फीसदी तेजी, RBI Clean Chit, Asset Quality Divergence, RBI Report On Yes Bank, Market cap, Investors WealthYes Bank share price slumped by more than 8.2% intra-day to Rs 201 in the morning trade on Monday.

Shares of India’s major private sector lender Yes Bank tanked in trade on Monday morning, after the RBI pulled up the bank for disclosing “confidential” information. Yes Bank share price slumped by more than 8.2% intra-day to Rs 201 in the morning trade on Monday. “As the RAR report was marked “confidential”, it was expected that no part of the report and information contained therein be divulged except for the information in the form and manner of disclosure prescribed by Regulations. Therefore, the Press Release breaches confidentiality and violates regulatory guidelines,” RBI said in a letter to Yes Bank, according to a stock exchange filing by the lender. Later, the stock recovered some of the lost ground and closed at 2.54% down at Rs 213.15. 

Also read: Why Apple-Netflix deal hinges on much more than just strategic fit

Notably, the central bank has also said that NIL divergence is not an achievement to be published and is only compliance with the extant Income Recognition and Asset Classification norms. Further, the central bank noted that the RAR (Risk Assessment Report) also identifies several other lapses and regulatory breaches in various areas of the Bank’s functioning and the disclosure of just one part of the RAR is viewed as a deliberate attempt to mislead the public.

On Friday, Yes Bank shares closed 31% higher at Rs 221 on BSE after the firm said that the RBI has not found any divergence in the asset classification and provisioning done during 2017-18. Taking stock of the development, global research firm firm Nomura said that the Risk Assessment Report from RBI is positive and could lead to a near term re-rating. Nomura has a “neutral” rating for the bank with the target stock price at Rs 245 per share. Research and brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said RBI’s report has removed challenges that the new management might otherwise have had to align the bank’s asset quality standards to RBI’s requirements.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Yes Bank shares among top Sensex losers after RBI pulls up bank for NIL divergence report
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition