Yes Bank share price recovers after 15% plunge on Q2 earnings; right time to buy the stock?

Yes Bank shares plummetted 15% to a nearly one-month low on Friday.

Yes Bank share price plummetted 15% to a nearly one-month low on Friday morning before a sharp recovery later, a day after the bank reported weak fiscal second-quarter results. Yes Bank reported a 4% drop in net profit year-on-year due to higher provisions and weak assets quality. Today morning, Yes Bank shares dived to a four-week low of Rs 168.60 per share on the BSE. However, the share price recovered nearly 11% from its day’s low to trade at Rs 187.20 per share, down 5.62%.

Yes Bank’s weaker-than-expected performance came at a time when the bank continues its search for a successor to CEO Rana Kapoor. The Reserve Bank of India had last month denied Kapoor an extension of his term with the bank. Yes Bank share price has declined nearly 38% since the announcement. On Thursday, Yes Bank reported the first drop in quarterly profit in around three years during the quarter due to the impact of a one-time mark-to-market (MTM) provisioning, predominantly on corporate bonds.

Asset quality of the bank, too, worsened as the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of the bank rose to 1.60% during the second quarter of 2018 as compared to 1.31% reported during the previous quarter. Net NPAs of Yes Bank rose to 0.84% from 0.59% reported during the previous quarter. Provisions increased a little over 50% from the previous quarter to Rs 940 crore. Yes Bank also disclosed an exposure of Rs 2,620.7 crore to an infrastructure lender.

What brokerages say:

At least three brokerages trimmed their target prices (TP) on the company’s stock, said a Reuters report. Jefferies has cut their target price to Rs 285 on near-term uncertainty. According to Jefferies, the appointment of the chief executive officer, new strategy and need for capital could make the stock volatile.

CLSA has cut their profit estimate to build in higher credit costs and slower loan growth. The brokerage has slashed Yes Bank share’s target price to Rs 300 from Rs 450. However, CLSA has retained a “buy” rating on the bank’s fair valuation.

Citi has lowered FY19 profit-after-tax estimates by 10% and FY20 estimates by 7%, factoring in higher provisions and lower growth. Citi analysts have also reduced their target price to Rs 215 from Rs 260, and said the provisions for the quarter were 44% higher than they expected. According to Citi, uncertainties related to CEO succession and capital raise remain key overhang.