Yes Bank share price ends 4% higher on Monday, follows gains in Sensex, Nifty

Yes Bank share price on 24 May 2021 ended 3.90 per cent up at Rs 13.86 apiece on BSE, as domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 gained marginally on Monday. In today’s session, Yes Bank share price hit a high of 14.10 apiece and low of Rs 13.30 apiece, according to the stock exchange data. A total of 3.12 crore shares of Yes Bank traded on BSE, while 30.08 crore shares exchanged hands on NSE on Monday.

Yes Bank share price in the last 10 days

Yes Bank share price has traded in the range of 13.20-13.35 per share in the last 10 days. The bank had hit a 52-week high of Rs 31.95 in June last year, while a low of Rs 11.10 on July 28, 2021. Earlier this month, Yes Bank had invited bids for sale of immovable assets of a borrower, E-Commerce Magnum Solution Ltd, to recover dues of over Rs 345 crore. In an e-auction sale notice, Yes Bank said it took physical possession of the immovable properties mortgaged to it on August 29, 2020, pursuant to a demand notice issued to the borrower and mortgagor in January 2020.

Yes Bank share price falls 13% on Q4 results

Earlier this month, Yes Bank share price tumbled 13 per cent intraday after the private lender posted a net loss of Rs 3,787.75 crore in January-March 2021, against a profit of Rs 2,629 crore in the same period a year ago. According to the shareholding pattern of the public shareholders for the January-March 2021 quarter of FY21, Axis Bank, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), and insurance companies trimmed their stakes in Yes Bank. During the period under review, Axis Bank sold 10.86 crore Yes Bank shares, trimming its stake to 1.96 per cent in the March 2021 quarter. While FPIs sold out 3.12 crore shares of Yes Bank. Similarly, insurance companies reduced their stake to 5.57 per cent in January- March 2021

Yes Bank – History, facts, moratorium

Rana Kapoor, who was a former Bank of America executive, co-founded finance firm Rabo India Finance in a joint venture with the Netherland’s Rabobank in 1998 and sold his stake after five years. Along with his brother-in-law Ashok Kapur and Harkirat Singh, Kapoor received a banking license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to set up Yes Bank in 2004. Ashok Kapur was the former country head of the ABN Amro Bank, while Harkirat Singh was the former country head of the Deutsche Bank. In 2005, Yes Bank launched an initial public offering (IPO) to raise funds.

Yes Bank’s co-founder Rana Kapoor sold his entire stake in the cash-strapped bank in November 2019. In March 2020, Yes Bank was placed under a 30-day moratorium and its board was superseded by the RBI, placing Prashant Kumar, former CFO of SBI incharge of the cash-starved private sector lender. Under the Reconstruction Scheme, 2020, Yes Bank raised equity capital of Rs 10,000 crores from State Bank of India (SBI) and seven private financial institutions which include HDFC Ltd, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank and IDFC First Bank.