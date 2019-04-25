Yes Bank share price jumps after reports of CEO looking to replace top executives

By: |
Published: April 25, 2019 11:34:07 AM

Shares of India’s major private sector lender Yes Bank jumped in trade on Thursday morning, after media reports said that CEO Ravneet Gill is looking to replace the entire top management of Yes Bank.

Yes Bank share price gained more than 3.5% to Rs 247.50 in the morning trade.

Shares of India’s major private sector lender Yes Bank jumped in trade on Thursday morning, after media reports said that CEO Ravneet Gill is looking to replace the entire top management of Yes Bank. Yes Bank share price gained more than 3.5% to Rs 247.50 in the morning trade. According to a report by Livement, at least 14 top executives of Yes Bank have been listed for a potential replacement, a move not seen so far in India’s banking industry.

The unprecedented move is being with the intent to correct the corporate governance lapses, and improve the risk management and credit disbursal policies at the firm. Notably, these top executives include trusted aides of ousted founder Rana Kapoor. Yes Bank has meanwhile denied the report calling it ‘unfounded and baseless.’

Earlier in February, the Reserve Bank of India has warned Yes Bank of regulatory action for disclosure of nil divergence report in violation of the confidentiality clause. The lender had disclosed to the stock exchanges that the RBI has not found any divergence in the asset classification and provisioning done by the firm during 2017-18.

Also read: Share market LIVE: Sensex up 30 points, Nifty above 11,700; Yes Bank, Axis Bank shares up

The lender later clarified that the report was disclosed to stock exchanges in order to avoid any further speculation, misuse or leakage, and to ensure information parity. Meanwhile, Yes Bank is set to report Q4 results tomorrow. According to brokerage firm Motilal Oswal, Yes Bank may report net profit at Rs 970.9 crore down 17.7% on-year.

Meanwhile, rival HDFC Bank has reported stellar Q4 results in the latest January-March period. HDFC Bank has reported robust Q4 results for the January-March period, even as asset quality improved and provisions declined. HDFC Bank reported a 23% on-year rise in net profit to Rs 5,885 crore, the private lender said in a stock exchange filing last Saturday. The profit came in higher than analysts estimates of Rs 5,715 crore. The asset quality has seen improvement compared to earlier quarters.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Yes Bank share price jumps after reports of CEO looking to replace top executives
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition