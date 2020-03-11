Yes Bank share price jumps 23% as bank allows customers to use IMPS, NEFT services to make payments

The newly-appointed Yes Bank administrator, Prashant Kumar on Monday said that the moratorium on Yes Bank could be lifted by the end of this week

Yes Bank share price gained 23 per cent to Rs 26.10 apiece on BSE in Wednesday’s opening trade after the cash-starved private lender allowed customers to use IMPS and NEFT services to make inward payments. “Inward IMPS/NEFT services have now been enabled. You can make payments towards YES BANK Credit Card dues and loan obligations from other bank accounts. Thank you for your co-operation,” Yes Bank said in a tweet. In the previous session, Yes Bank shares jumped 40 per cent in the intra day trade after the government allowed State Bank of India (SBI) to pick up 49 per cent stake in the Yes Bank.

Yes Bank share price has risen 370 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 5.55 apiece touched in the intraday trade last week. While, the private lender shares have tanked 91 per cent from its 52-week high of Rs 285.90, touched last year on April 3. The newly-appointed Yes Bank administrator, Prashant Kumar on Monday said that the moratorium on Yes Bank could be lifted by the end of this week.

Yes Bank is scheduled to announce its December quarter results on March 14. The private lender delayed the announcement of its third-quarter earnings of this fiscal as the bank ramped up efforts to secure funding. Last week on Thursday, RBI imposed a 30-day moratorium on Yes Bank till April 3, 2020 and superseded the board. Under which the cash-strapped private lender will not be allowed to grant or renew any loans.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) booked Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s wife and three daughters on Monday over allegations that he received kickbacks through DHFL’s Rs 600 crore loan to a family-owned company. It also searched seven locations including their homes in Mumbai.