Yes Bank share price gains more than 7 per cent; here’s what helped the private lender’s rally

As Nifty extended gains made on Tuesday, the uptick was nudged by shares of Yes Bank – India’s fourth-largest private lender. Yes Bank gained more than 7 per cent to trade at Rs 37.5 during the day. Yes Bank has seen a fall in share price in the past few months on the back of rising Non-performing assets (NPA) and the failure to rope in a new investor to help the bank raise funds. The Board of Yes bank had rejected an offer made by Canadian investor, Erwin Singh Braich to invest $1.2 billion in the bank.

The share price of Yes Bank shot up helped by reports that the bank has stepped up its efforts to secure funds. According to a report in The Economic Times, the private sector lender has roped in Anshu Jain, former Co-CEO of Duetsche Bank and the current president of Cantor Fitzgerald, an investment bank. The news comes as huge positive for the bank which has lost more than 80 per cent in terms of share value in the last one year.

Yes Bank has been trying hard to revive its financial health amidst falling Net Interest Income, Operating Profits and Profit after tax. Yes Bank in its second-quarter earnings reported an increase in Gross Non-performing Assets to 7.39 per cent from 5.01 per cent in the first quarter. Yes Bank’s rating was downgraded by India Rating. The rating agency said raising sizeable capital in the near-term looks challenging.

Anshu Jain, a Jaipur-born banker is the son of a civil servant. Jain graduated from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University in 1983. The former Co-CEO of Deutshe Bank had a stake in the Ambani-owned Mumbai Indians IPL team which was later sold by him.

With the arrival of Anshu Jain, a known-name in the banking circles globally, Yes Bank looks poised to raise the necessary funds it requires to stay afloat and make provisions against its NPAs.

Benchmark indices on Wednesday opened extended gains made on Tuesday before sliding down only t recuperate the loss and zoom ahead by 147 points or 0.34 per cent to sit at 40,926 points. Nifty 50 was p 42.80 or 0.36 per cent to trade at 12,022 points.