Yes Bank Rating: buy Q3 numbers to boost confidence in prospects

That said, impending divergence report and strategy under new management could render earnings vulnerable.

We envisage Yes Bank’s (Yes’) Q3FY19 numbers to reinforce investors’ confidence in the bank given sustained core operating performance. More so, resolution of the management uncertainty with the appointment of Ravneet Gill as CEO & MD will be key trigger. Key positives: (a) amidst uncertainties, Yes delivered strong performance with NII growth of >40% (loan growth >40%, NIMs steady at 3.3%); (b) robust retail franchise creation continued (CASA of >33%, retail asset growth of >80%); and (c) slippages (ex-IL&FS) curtailed at 0.7% & stress pool contained sub-2%.

Also, recognition of IL&FS (two-thirds of exposure) as NPLs with 22% provisioning on overall exposure prunes future uncertainty. However, we will keep an eye on: (i) impending RBI divergence report; (ii) strategy & transition under new management; and (iii) modest fee income trend and capital constraints, which could restrict momentum. These near-term headwinds notwithstanding, intrinsic franchise value with superior RoE renders risk-reward favourable. Maintain Buy with TP of `279.

Asset quality takes a breather

Slippages were higher at ~`23 bn, largely due to recognition of IL&FS as NPL (`19 bn is recognised and only `6.2 bn is standard). The bank used treasury write-backs to provide on IL&FS (25% on NPL and 15% on standard). Cumulatively, credit cost was at 64bps for 9mFY19 (29bps for Q3FY19), rendering comfort that Yes Bank will be able to meet its FY19 guidance (sub-80bps). That said, impending divergence report and strategy under new management could render earnings vulnerable.

Credible progress, new road map is key

The bank appointed Ravneet Gill (a banker at Deutsche since 1991) as MD & CEO. Appointment of an external candidate with credible track record will boost investors’ confidence. However, transition under the new management, medium-term strategy and capital raising plans will be key monitorables.

Outlook: Transition key

Despite a strong Q3FY19, we expect near-to-medium term overhang to persist given impending divergence and management transition, which has deferred capital raising plan (needed to scale up franchise). However, strong franchise and superior RoE profile render risk-reward favourable from long-term perspective. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’.