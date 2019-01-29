Yes Bank Rating: buy Q3 numbers to boost confidence in prospects

By: | Published: January 29, 2019 3:58 AM

That said, impending divergence report and strategy under new management could render earnings vulnerable.

We envisage Yes Bank’s (Yes’) Q3FY19 numbers to reinforce investors’ confidence in the bank given sustained core operating performance. More so, resolution of the management uncertainty with the appointment of Ravneet Gill as CEO & MD will be key trigger. Key positives: (a) amidst uncertainties, Yes delivered strong performance with NII growth of >40% (loan growth >40%, NIMs steady at 3.3%); (b) robust retail franchise creation continued (CASA of >33%, retail asset growth of >80%); and (c) slippages (ex-IL&FS) curtailed at 0.7% & stress pool contained sub-2%.

Also, recognition of IL&FS (two-thirds of exposure) as NPLs with 22% provisioning on overall exposure prunes future uncertainty. However, we will keep an eye on: (i) impending RBI divergence report; (ii) strategy & transition under new management; and (iii) modest fee income trend and capital constraints, which could restrict momentum. These near-term headwinds notwithstanding, intrinsic franchise value with superior RoE renders risk-reward favourable. Maintain Buy with TP of `279.

Asset quality takes a breather

Slippages were higher at ~`23 bn, largely due to recognition of IL&FS as NPL (`19 bn is recognised and only `6.2 bn is standard). The bank used treasury write-backs to provide on IL&FS (25% on NPL and 15% on standard). Cumulatively, credit cost was at 64bps for 9mFY19 (29bps for Q3FY19), rendering comfort that Yes Bank will be able to meet its FY19 guidance (sub-80bps). That said, impending divergence report and strategy under new management could render earnings vulnerable.

Credible progress, new road map is key

The bank appointed Ravneet Gill (a banker at Deutsche since 1991) as MD & CEO. Appointment of an external candidate with credible track record will boost investors’ confidence. However, transition under the new management, medium-term strategy and capital raising plans will be key monitorables.

Outlook: Transition key

Despite a strong Q3FY19, we expect near-to-medium term overhang to persist given impending divergence and management transition, which has deferred capital raising plan (needed to scale up franchise). However, strong franchise and superior RoE profile render risk-reward favourable from long-term perspective. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Yes Bank Rating: buy Q3 numbers to boost confidence in prospects
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition