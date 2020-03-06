MARKET LIVE: Yes Bank crisis deepens, RBI limits withdrawals, SBI may buy stake; Sensex, Nifty may be volatile

All eyes to be on Yes Bank today after withdrawal limit capped by RBI SBI May buy stake.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: All eyes will be on the troubled private lender, Yes Bank as investors will react to the Reserve Bank’s decision to cap the withdrawal limit for Yes Bank customers to Rs 50,000 for the next 30 days. State Bank of India in a clarification issued yesterday has said that its board has given in-principle approval to explore investment opportunity in Yes Bank. After the US stocks tumbled on Thursday with the Dow Jones falling 3.58 per cent and the S&P 500 lost 3.39 per cent, domestic markets are expected to open down from their previous close. Nifty SGX was down 1.88 per cent and the Hang Seng dropped 1.87 per cent.

Further, the RBI has also superseded the board of Yes Bank with immediate effect. Yes Bank has been grappling with mounting bad loans. Earlier today, SBI and LIC were reportedly given the government approval to bail out capital-starved Yes Bank. Reserve Bank of India has restricted Yes Bank from granting or renewing any loan or advance, effective from today. The bank cannot even make any investment, incur any liability or agree to disburse any payment. However, Yes Bank will be allowed to spend money on making disbursements to depositors and creditors within the Rs 50,000 limit imposed by the RBI. It will also be allowed to continue paying employees’ salaries, bills, rent, rates and taxes, etc.