MARKET LIVE: Yes Bank crisis deepens, RBI limits withdrawals, SBI may buy stake; Sensex, Nifty may be volatile

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: All eyes will be on the troubled private lender, Yes Bank as investors will react to the Reserve Bank’s decision to cap the withdrawal limit for Yes Bank customers to Rs 50,000 for the next 30 days. State Bank of India in a clarification issued yesterday has said that its board has given in-principle approval to explore investment opportunity in Yes Bank. After the US stocks tumbled on Thursday with the Dow Jones falling 3.58 per cent and the S&P 500 lost 3.39 per cent, domestic markets are expected to open down from their previous close. Nifty SGX was down 1.88 per cent and the Hang Seng dropped 1.87 per cent.
Further, the RBI has also superseded the board of Yes Bank with immediate effect. Yes Bank has been grappling with mounting bad loans. Earlier today, SBI and LIC were reportedly given the government approval to bail out capital-starved Yes Bank. Reserve Bank of India has restricted Yes Bank from granting or renewing any loan or advance, effective from today. The bank cannot even make any investment, incur any liability or agree to disburse any payment. However, Yes Bank will be allowed to spend money on making disbursements to depositors and creditors within the Rs 50,000 limit imposed by the RBI. It will also be allowed to continue paying employees’ salaries, bills, rent, rates and taxes, etc.
Highlights
Union Bank of India and Punjab National Bank (PNB) disclosed merger ratios on Thursday to the exchanges after the Cabinet approved merger of 10 public sector banks into four from April 1, 2020. While Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank will merge with Union Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) and United Bank of India will merge with PNB.
Benchmark indices on Thursday erased their earlier gains as rising coronavirus cases weighed in on the investor sentiment. The Sensex ended the session at 38,470.61, up 61.13 points or 0.16%. The broader Nifty50 was up 18 points, or 0.16%, to close at 11,269.
India’s largest public sector lender, State Bank of India (SBI) might be the white knight Yes Bank was hunting for the past few months. But, what does the latest development mean for SBI?
SBI and LIC may acquire 49 per cent stake in YES Bank through preferential shares at Rs 2 per share for a total consideration of Rs 490 crore. SEBI may also give SBI an exemption from making an open offer, according to ET Now. Yes Bank also delayed the announcement of 2019 December 2019 quarter results due to the ongoing crisis.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday put Yes Bank under a one-month moratorium, limiting withdrawals from at Rs 50,000 for the next 30 days, a government notification said. The notification clarified that a person with multiple accounts will be able to withdraw Rs 50,000 combined. Not only this, the central bank has also directed Yes Bank to limit its expenses at Rs 50,000 on each item.
