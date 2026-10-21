Morgan Stanley has called the Supreme Court’s decision upholding the quashing of Yes Bank’s additional tier-1 (AT1) bond write-off a negative for the lender, with the final impact hinging on how the ruling is interpreted and implemented. The investment bank said the key issue is whether the decision challenges the loss-absorption feature of AT1 bonds or relates to the procedure followed during the bank’s 2020 reconstruction.

Morgan Stanley retained its ‘Underweight’ rating on YES Bank and a price target of Rs 17 in its October 15 research update. The Supreme Court upheld a January 2023 Bombay High Court order that quashed the bank’s write-off of AT1 bonds.

“The post tax amount of ~Rs63bn implies ~12% of net worth and shaves off ~190bp of Yes bank’s current CET I of ~14%,” Morgan Stanley said.

The ruling raises questions about AT1 bond loss absorption

The bank wrote off Rs 8,410 crore of AT1 bonds in March 2020. Morgan Stanley said it is waiting for details on the proportion of those bonds that will ultimately be allowed to remain written off. The final outcome could affect the bank’s capital position, but the investment bank’s broader concern is the legal basis for the decision.

“A detail that we will be looking for in the decision is whether the loss absorption feature of ATI bonds has been fundamentally challenged or does the decision have more to do with the process followed by the administrator (of Yes Bank’s 2020 reconstruction scheme),” Morgan Stanley said.

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The distinction is important to how the ruling may be understood beyond Yes Bank itself. The investment bank is also watching for any review petition or clarification from the bank following the court order.

Morgan Stanley awaits the bank’s next move

Morgan Stanley noted that the legal uncertainty had weighed on the stock and that Yes Bank had reacted sharply to the news. The investment bank said it would watch for a possible review petition and for clarification from the lender on the implications of the ruling.

The firm’s cautious stance also reflects risks beyond the bond dispute, including weaker-than-expected loan and deposit growth, greater competition and a possible deterioration in asset quality. On the upside, Morgan Stanley identified lower macroeconomic risks and stronger growth in higher-margin lending as factors that could improve the outlook.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.