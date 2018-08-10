Yes Bank bags global award

The award selection process included evaluation of over 200 technology projects from around the world. (Reuters)

Yes Bank, India’s fourth-largest private sector bank ,was adjudged the global winner in payments at the ‘Technology Project Awards-2018’, an award recognising innovation in financial technology instituted by The Banker, a London-based global financial publication promoted by the Financial Times, according to a press release. Yes Bank MD & CEO Rana Kapoor said, “Yes Bank has championed frugal innovations on India Stack and emerged as a dominant digital payments bank in India, taking significant steps to enhance customer service.

Additionally, the bank’s comprehensive API banking services are powering the transformation of our corporate clients’ financial supply chain.” The award selection process included evaluation of over 200 technology projects from around the world on the basis of demonstrating innovation, utility and transformation, by an esteemed panel of judges.