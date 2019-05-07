Yes Bank acquires eight crore pledged shares of electric equipment maker CG Power

By: |
Published: May 7, 2019 6:35:50 PM

A report by domestic brokerage Kotak Institutional Equities had Tuesday said that 100 percent of the promoter shareholding in CG Power was pledged as of March 31.

A report by domestic brokerage Kotak Institutional Equities had Tuesday said that 100 percent of the promoter shareholding in CG Power was pledged as of March 31.

Private sector lender Yes Bank Tuesday said it has acquired eight crore shares in electric equipment maker CG Power and Industrial Solutions which were pledged to it by a borrower. The acquired shares represent 12.79 percent ownership in the company and will be valued at Rs 292.56 crore as per the Tuesday’s close. The shares have been acquired on “invocation of pledge subsequent to default/breach of terms of loan to Oyster Buildwell Private Limited”, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Proceeds from the sale of shares will be utilised to reduce the loans secured by such shares, it added. CG Power had a turnover of Rs 6,287 crore in fiscal year 2017-18. A report by domestic brokerage Kotak Institutional Equities had Tuesday said that 100 percent of the promoter shareholding in CG Power was pledged as of March 31.

It can be noted that the private sector lender has come under pressure from investors after it declared a maiden loss of Rs 1,506 crore for the March quarter under a new leadership. Yes Bank new chief executive Ravneet Gill had disclosed that over Rs 10,000 crore of loans is to low-rated borrowers and it expects half of it to slip into NPAs, due to which it made a proactive contingent provision of Rs 2,100 crore. Apart from a “double downgrade” by a foreign brokerage, the bank’s long-term rating was also downgraded by domestic rating agency Icra over the weekend.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Yes Bank acquires eight crore pledged shares of electric equipment maker CG Power
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition