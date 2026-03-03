Facebook Pixel Code
Yasons Chemex Care Share Price

NSE
BSE

YASONS CHEMEX CARE

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Paints and Pigments

Here's the live share price of Yasons Chemex Care along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10.85 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Yasons Chemex Care Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹10.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.05₹16.20
₹10.85
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹10.85

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Yasons Chemex Care has declined 20.23% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -31.11%.

Yasons Chemex Care’s current P/E of 27.61x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Yasons Chemex Care Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Yasons Chemex Care		-1.36-3.13-8.05-9.96-31.11-31.39-20.23
Sudarshan Chemical Industries		-3.23-8.11-15.31-39.843.3631.278.39
Kiri Industries		-4.71-10.42-29.35-18.49-16.569.05-1.69
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients		0.38-5.93-9.37-20.96-28.44-4.1816.16
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers		1.04-11.99-21.88-5.504.9722.6017.53
Sudarshan Colorants India		-4.26-14.42-23.70-44.03-41.211.77-3.61
Bhageria Industries		-2.33-8.42-16.18-23.163.345.79-2.02
Bodal Chemicals		-1.32-12.54-11.54-29.48-11.86-10.08-12.20
Sadhana Nitro Chem		-17.6213.355.27-28.63-71.00-56.38-39.21
Dynemic Products		-0.090.65-18.86-39.40-18.08-7.27-13.78
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem		-20.34-24.84-38.86-51.69-35.03-28.00-17.89
Asahi Songwon Colors		2.43-2.06-14.41-28.91-22.585.36-4.60
Poddar Pigments		-1.04-4.87-8.56-10.52-19.88-3.962.64
Ducol Organics & Colours		-1.77-6.86-29.11-18.5719.813.951.66
AksharChem (India)		-6.06-7.65-18.38-24.99-3.99-2.98-4.27
Renol Polychem		-3.15-6.68-4.8091.1840.1011.906.98
Silkflex Polymers (India)		9.9437.7851.7165.94145.8331.2617.73
Ishan Dyes and Chemicals		-4.68-4.60-13.83-5.0539.4511.726.88
Mahickra Chemicals		1.818.7928.5825.8375.2625.5019.67
Hindprakash Industries		-3.39-5.55-7.44-6.41-3.3711.4621.16

Over the last one year, Yasons Chemex Care has declined 31.11% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (3.36%), Kiri Industries (-16.56%), Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients (-28.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Yasons Chemex Care has underperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (8.39%) and Kiri Industries (-1.69%).

Yasons Chemex Care Financials

Yasons Chemex Care Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510.9310.85
1011.311.06
2011.3111.33
5011.8711.76
10012.1912.28
20013.1113.95

Yasons Chemex Care Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Yasons Chemex Care remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 48.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Yasons Chemex Care Corporate Actions

About Yasons Chemex Care

Yasons Chemex Care Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24304GJ2017PLC099511 and registration number is 099511. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dyes & Pigments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 45.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Pritesh Yashwantlal Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Dimple Priteshkumar Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Angee Rajendrakumar Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Silva Kriyangbhai Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rushabh Anilkumar Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Yasons Chemex Care Share Price

What is the share price of Yasons Chemex Care?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yasons Chemex Care is ₹10.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Yasons Chemex Care?

The Yasons Chemex Care is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Yasons Chemex Care?

The market cap of Yasons Chemex Care is ₹20.94 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Yasons Chemex Care?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Yasons Chemex Care are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yasons Chemex Care?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yasons Chemex Care stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yasons Chemex Care is ₹16.20 and 52-week low of Yasons Chemex Care is ₹10.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Yasons Chemex Care performed historically in terms of returns?

The Yasons Chemex Care has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -3.12% for the past month, -8.05% over 3 months, -31.11% over 1 year, -31.39% across 3 years, and -20.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Yasons Chemex Care?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yasons Chemex Care are 27.61 and 0.50 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Yasons Chemex Care News

