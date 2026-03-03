Here's the live share price of Yasons Chemex Care along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Yasons Chemex Care has declined 20.23% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -31.11%.
Yasons Chemex Care’s current P/E of 27.61x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Yasons Chemex Care
|-1.36
|-3.13
|-8.05
|-9.96
|-31.11
|-31.39
|-20.23
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries
|-3.23
|-8.11
|-15.31
|-39.84
|3.36
|31.27
|8.39
|Kiri Industries
|-4.71
|-10.42
|-29.35
|-18.49
|-16.56
|9.05
|-1.69
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
|0.38
|-5.93
|-9.37
|-20.96
|-28.44
|-4.18
|16.16
|Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers
|1.04
|-11.99
|-21.88
|-5.50
|4.97
|22.60
|17.53
|Sudarshan Colorants India
|-4.26
|-14.42
|-23.70
|-44.03
|-41.21
|1.77
|-3.61
|Bhageria Industries
|-2.33
|-8.42
|-16.18
|-23.16
|3.34
|5.79
|-2.02
|Bodal Chemicals
|-1.32
|-12.54
|-11.54
|-29.48
|-11.86
|-10.08
|-12.20
|Sadhana Nitro Chem
|-17.62
|13.35
|5.27
|-28.63
|-71.00
|-56.38
|-39.21
|Dynemic Products
|-0.09
|0.65
|-18.86
|-39.40
|-18.08
|-7.27
|-13.78
|Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem
|-20.34
|-24.84
|-38.86
|-51.69
|-35.03
|-28.00
|-17.89
|Asahi Songwon Colors
|2.43
|-2.06
|-14.41
|-28.91
|-22.58
|5.36
|-4.60
|Poddar Pigments
|-1.04
|-4.87
|-8.56
|-10.52
|-19.88
|-3.96
|2.64
|Ducol Organics & Colours
|-1.77
|-6.86
|-29.11
|-18.57
|19.81
|3.95
|1.66
|AksharChem (India)
|-6.06
|-7.65
|-18.38
|-24.99
|-3.99
|-2.98
|-4.27
|Renol Polychem
|-3.15
|-6.68
|-4.80
|91.18
|40.10
|11.90
|6.98
|Silkflex Polymers (India)
|9.94
|37.78
|51.71
|65.94
|145.83
|31.26
|17.73
|Ishan Dyes and Chemicals
|-4.68
|-4.60
|-13.83
|-5.05
|39.45
|11.72
|6.88
|Mahickra Chemicals
|1.81
|8.79
|28.58
|25.83
|75.26
|25.50
|19.67
|Hindprakash Industries
|-3.39
|-5.55
|-7.44
|-6.41
|-3.37
|11.46
|21.16
Over the last one year, Yasons Chemex Care has declined 31.11% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (3.36%), Kiri Industries (-16.56%), Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients (-28.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Yasons Chemex Care has underperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (8.39%) and Kiri Industries (-1.69%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10.93
|10.85
|10
|11.3
|11.06
|20
|11.31
|11.33
|50
|11.87
|11.76
|100
|12.19
|12.28
|200
|13.11
|13.95
In the latest quarter, Yasons Chemex Care remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 48.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Yasons Chemex Care fact sheet for more information
Yasons Chemex Care Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24304GJ2017PLC099511 and registration number is 099511. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dyes & Pigments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 45.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yasons Chemex Care is ₹10.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Yasons Chemex Care is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Yasons Chemex Care is ₹20.94 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Yasons Chemex Care are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yasons Chemex Care stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yasons Chemex Care is ₹16.20 and 52-week low of Yasons Chemex Care is ₹10.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Yasons Chemex Care has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -3.12% for the past month, -8.05% over 3 months, -31.11% over 1 year, -31.39% across 3 years, and -20.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yasons Chemex Care are 27.61 and 0.50 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.