YASHRAJ CONTAINEURS LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | BSE
₹12.10 Closed
1.940.23
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Yashraj Containeurs Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.60₹12.43
₹12.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.15₹20.75
₹12.10
Open Price
₹12.43
Prev. Close
₹11.87
Volume
8,362

Yashraj Containeurs Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R112.49
  • R212.87
  • R313.32
  • Pivot
    12.04
  • S111.66
  • S211.21
  • S310.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.0911.88
  • 108.1611.87
  • 208.3211.79
  • 508.5211.81
  • 1008.9812.03
  • 2008.4611.79

Yashraj Containeurs Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.928.72-10.7010.8152.39272.31303.33
-3.509.808.932.8710.85123.036.88
2.4226.0235.4481.09144.83791.64298.57
-1.61-13.58-1.7822.8116.57-31.3262.34
10.20-4.23-8.69-10.28-42.7380.01104.89
26.009.2714.8414.07-38.3442.1052.39
5.114.0649.9374.9920.79255.60-4.82
6.716.381.4215.44-34.6855.19143.31
7.7423.8568.9999.8953.18403.47464.44
3.650.43-7.4331.3436.401.68-2.60
-2.632.9228.0070.6724.016,208.162,786.34
12.4611.9121.119.31-19.93186.02332.38
7.33-6.9514.9845.760.55296.80235.75
4.120.21-16.4715.8482.11260.05187.60
2.88-12.12-14.212.23-43.9150.0998.61
-2.047.556.0111.397.957.957.95
-5.55-2.8820.6617.32-7.91145.2690.05
1.55-0.647.2720.54-30.8221.96-32.41
-6.70-24.09-4.0571.28176.602,335.412,572.00
9.8316.7694.05123.9237.96233.81193.34

Yashraj Containeurs Ltd. Share Holdings

Yashraj Containeurs Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About Yashraj Containeurs Ltd.

Yashraj Containeurs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28120MH1993PLC073160 and registration number is 073160. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Jayesh Vinodrai Valia
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sunil Vasantrao Patil
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Madhu Nitin Kanadia
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Yashraj Containeurs Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Yashraj Containeurs Ltd.?

The market cap of Yashraj Containeurs Ltd. is ₹20.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Yashraj Containeurs Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Yashraj Containeurs Ltd. is -2.79 and PB ratio of Yashraj Containeurs Ltd. is -0.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Yashraj Containeurs Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yashraj Containeurs Ltd. is ₹12.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yashraj Containeurs Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yashraj Containeurs Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yashraj Containeurs Ltd. is ₹20.75 and 52-week low of Yashraj Containeurs Ltd. is ₹7.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

