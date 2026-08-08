What is the share price of Yashraj Containeurs? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yashraj Containeurs is ₹5.04 as on .

What kind of stock is Yashraj Containeurs? The Yashraj Containeurs is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Yashraj Containeurs? The market cap of Yashraj Containeurs is ₹8.57 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Yashraj Containeurs? Today’s highest and lowest price of Yashraj Containeurs are ₹5.04 and ₹5.04.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yashraj Containeurs? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yashraj Containeurs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yashraj Containeurs is ₹7.88 and 52-week low of Yashraj Containeurs is ₹4.06 as on .

How has the Yashraj Containeurs performed historically in terms of returns? The Yashraj Containeurs has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 18.87% for the past month, -4.36% over 3 months, -25.11% over 1 year, -25.32% across 3 years, and 11.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Yashraj Containeurs? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yashraj Containeurs are -12.96 and -0.08 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global