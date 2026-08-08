Here's the live share price of Yashraj Containeurs along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Yashraj Containeurs
|5
|20.29
|-0.2
|-8.2
|-25.99
|-25.32
|11.31
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|2.73
|32.74
|63.83
|120.83
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|16.47
|8.5
|3.62
|-11.32
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-2.93
|-4.92
|3.51
|-0.79
|1.4
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-7.14
|-2.63
|-31.5
|-27.54
|0.5
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|6.23
|15.15
|14.15
|-21.12
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|5.16
|2.18
|-17.79
|-25.83
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.92
|11.95
|-2.27
|-16.92
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|9.97
|17.6
|25.73
|-1.23
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|-4.36
|-12.43
|46.38
|17.24
|-0.62
|-11.4
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-22.93
|-3.48
|11.04
|-1.91
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|9.86
|9.12
|40.76
|-12.97
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|34.77
|50.76
|43.69
|32.33
|3.1
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-1.36
|-9.49
|-11.21
|-14.19
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-0.8
|-14.93
|-9.59
|-17.06
|-4.8
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|17.65
|47.03
|30.22
|68.75
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-3.83
|-17.09
|-18.76
|-1.71
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|2.72
|124.91
|90.43
|77.17
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|10.47
|-4.41
|6.82
|2.43
|22.37
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Yashraj Containeurs has declined 25.99% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (120.83%), Time Technoplast (-11.32%), EPL (-0.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Yashraj Containeurs has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4.79
|4.85
|10
|4.71
|4.79
|20
|4.6
|4.72
|50
|4.68
|4.7
|100
|4.71
|4.82
|200
|5.14
|5.25
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Yashraj Containeurs remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:22 PM IST IST
|Yashraj Containeurs - Board Meeting Intimation for Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Re
|Jul 15, 2026, 08:43 PM IST IST
|Yashraj Containeurs - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 27, 2026, 08:53 PM IST IST
|Yashraj Containeurs - Revised Financial Results.
|May 30, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|Yashraj Containeurs - The R.P. Committee Approved The Audited Financial Report Auditors Report For The Year Ended 31* March,
|May 22, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|Yashraj Containeurs - Board Meeting Intimation for Postponement Of RP Committee Meeting Scheduled On Monday ,May 25,2026 To S
Source: Dion Global
Yashraj Containeurs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28120MH1993PLC073160 and registration number is 073160. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yashraj Containeurs is ₹5.04 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Yashraj Containeurs is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Yashraj Containeurs is ₹8.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Yashraj Containeurs are ₹5.04 and ₹5.04.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yashraj Containeurs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yashraj Containeurs is ₹7.88 and 52-week low of Yashraj Containeurs is ₹4.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Yashraj Containeurs has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 18.87% for the past month, -4.36% over 3 months, -25.11% over 1 year, -25.32% across 3 years, and 11.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yashraj Containeurs are -12.96 and -0.08 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global