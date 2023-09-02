Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
Yashraj Containeurs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28120MH1993PLC073160 and registration number is 073160. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Yashraj Containeurs Ltd. is ₹20.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Yashraj Containeurs Ltd. is -2.79 and PB ratio of Yashraj Containeurs Ltd. is -0.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yashraj Containeurs Ltd. is ₹12.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yashraj Containeurs Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yashraj Containeurs Ltd. is ₹20.75 and 52-week low of Yashraj Containeurs Ltd. is ₹7.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.