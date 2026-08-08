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Yashraj Containeurs Share Price

NSE
BSE

YASHRAJ CONTAINEURS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Yashraj Containeurs along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.04 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Yashraj Containeurs Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.04₹5.04
₹5.04
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.06₹7.88
₹5.04
Open Price
₹5.04
Prev. Close
₹5.04
Volume
4

Source: Dion Global

Yashraj Containeurs Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Yashraj Containeurs		520.29-0.2-8.2-25.99-25.3211.31
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.152.7332.7463.83120.8396.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6116.478.53.62-11.3242.6936.19
EPL		2.14-2.93-4.923.51-0.791.4-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-7.14-2.63-31.5-27.540.533.21
AGI Greenpac		2.236.2315.1514.15-21.123.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.425.162.18-17.79-25.83-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.9211.95-2.27-16.925.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.059.9717.625.73-1.23-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.46-4.36-12.4346.3817.24-0.62-11.4
Xpro India		-25.96-22.93-3.4811.04-1.918.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.159.869.1240.76-12.9710.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8734.7750.7643.6932.333.1-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-1.36-9.49-11.21-14.19-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-0.8-14.93-9.59-17.06-4.8-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6517.6547.0330.2268.7555.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-3.83-17.09-18.76-1.7129.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.712.72124.9190.4377.1710.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.2610.47-4.416.822.4322.373.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Yashraj Containeurs has declined 25.99% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (120.83%), Time Technoplast (-11.32%), EPL (-0.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Yashraj Containeurs has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

Yashraj Containeurs Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Yashraj Containeurs Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.794.85
104.714.79
204.64.72
504.684.7
1004.714.82
2005.145.25

Source: Dion Global

Yashraj Containeurs Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Yashraj Containeurs remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Yashraj Containeurs Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:22 PM IST ISTYashraj Containeurs - Board Meeting Intimation for Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Re
Jul 15, 2026, 08:43 PM IST ISTYashraj Containeurs - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 27, 2026, 08:53 PM IST ISTYashraj Containeurs - Revised Financial Results.
May 30, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTYashraj Containeurs - The R.P. Committee Approved The Audited Financial Report Auditors Report For The Year Ended 31* March,
May 22, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTYashraj Containeurs - Board Meeting Intimation for Postponement Of RP Committee Meeting Scheduled On Monday ,May 25,2026 To S

Source: Dion Global

About Yashraj Containeurs

Yashraj Containeurs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28120MH1993PLC073160 and registration number is 073160. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Jayesh Vinodrai Valia
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sunil Vasantrao Patil
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Madhu Nitin Kanadia
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Yashraj Containeurs Share Price

What is the share price of Yashraj Containeurs?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yashraj Containeurs is ₹5.04 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Yashraj Containeurs?

The Yashraj Containeurs is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Yashraj Containeurs?

The market cap of Yashraj Containeurs is ₹8.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Yashraj Containeurs?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Yashraj Containeurs are ₹5.04 and ₹5.04.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yashraj Containeurs?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yashraj Containeurs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yashraj Containeurs is ₹7.88 and 52-week low of Yashraj Containeurs is ₹4.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Yashraj Containeurs performed historically in terms of returns?

The Yashraj Containeurs has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 18.87% for the past month, -4.36% over 3 months, -25.11% over 1 year, -25.32% across 3 years, and 11.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Yashraj Containeurs?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yashraj Containeurs are -12.96 and -0.08 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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