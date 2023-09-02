Follow Us

Yash Trading & Finance Ltd. Share Price

YASH TRADING & FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹18.48 Closed
00
As on Jun 14, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Yash Trading & Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.48₹18.48
₹18.48
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.80₹18.50
₹18.48
Open Price
₹18.48
Prev. Close
₹18.48
Volume
0

Yash Trading & Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R118.48
  • R218.48
  • R318.48
  • Pivot
    18.48
  • S118.48
  • S218.48
  • S318.48

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5119.8239.85
  • 10146.7978.09
  • 20164.04119.57
  • 50198.17170.15
  • 100215.340
  • 200145.330

Yash Trading & Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
00010.0010.004.704.70
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.701.081.6517.1244.54122.8111.61
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Yash Trading & Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Yash Trading & Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
20 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Yash Trading & Finance Ltd.

Yash Trading & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1985PLC036794 and registration number is 036794. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sadiq Dawood Patel
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ajay Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Jyoti Budhia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Mundhra
    Director

FAQs on Yash Trading & Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Yash Trading & Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Yash Trading & Finance Ltd. is ₹.45 Cr as on Jun 14, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Yash Trading & Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Yash Trading & Finance Ltd. is -2.22 and PB ratio of Yash Trading & Finance Ltd. is -0.63 as on Jun 14, 2023.

What is the share price of Yash Trading & Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yash Trading & Finance Ltd. is ₹18.48 as on Jun 14, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yash Trading & Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yash Trading & Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yash Trading & Finance Ltd. is ₹18.50 and 52-week low of Yash Trading & Finance Ltd. is ₹16.80 as on Jun 14, 2023.

