What is the Market Cap of Yash Trading & Finance Ltd.? The market cap of Yash Trading & Finance Ltd. is ₹.45 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Yash Trading & Finance Ltd.? P/E ratio of Yash Trading & Finance Ltd. is -2.22 and PB ratio of Yash Trading & Finance Ltd. is -0.63 as on .

What is the share price of Yash Trading & Finance Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yash Trading & Finance Ltd. is ₹18.48 as on .