Yash Innoventures Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

YASH INNOVENTURES LTD.

Sector : Fire Protection Equipment | Smallcap | BSE
₹38.65 Closed
-1.9-0.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Yash Innoventures Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹38.65₹39.00
₹38.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.70₹70.00
₹38.65
Open Price
₹39.00
Prev. Close
₹39.40
Volume
1,008

Yash Innoventures Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R138.88
  • R239.12
  • R339.23
  • Pivot
    38.77
  • S138.53
  • S238.42
  • S338.18

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 534.5537.45
  • 1035.7635.67
  • 203434.39
  • 5030.7535.97
  • 10027.6639.62
  • 20030.8940.53

Yash Innoventures Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.2826.47-4.62-31.5330.57374.23303.87
2.402.406.3166.84100.1379.7810.92
004.9821.3477.72103.74235.38

Yash Innoventures Ltd. Share Holdings

Yash Innoventures Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Dec, 2022Board MeetingScheme of Arrangement
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Yash Innoventures Ltd.

Yash Innoventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100GJ1991PLC016557 and registration number is 016557. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Fire Protection Equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gnanesh Rajendrabhai Bhagat
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Angana Gnanesh Bhagat
    Woman Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Hirenbhai Pramukhray Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashish Prakash Tripathi
    Addnl.Independent Director

FAQs on Yash Innoventures Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Yash Innoventures Ltd.?

The market cap of Yash Innoventures Ltd. is ₹25.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Yash Innoventures Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Yash Innoventures Ltd. is -92.91 and PB ratio of Yash Innoventures Ltd. is 1.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Yash Innoventures Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yash Innoventures Ltd. is ₹38.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yash Innoventures Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yash Innoventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yash Innoventures Ltd. is ₹70.00 and 52-week low of Yash Innoventures Ltd. is ₹26.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

