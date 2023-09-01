Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|13.28
|26.47
|-4.62
|-31.53
|30.57
|374.23
|303.87
|2.40
|2.40
|6.31
|66.84
|100.13
|79.78
|10.92
|0
|0
|4.98
|21.34
|77.72
|103.74
|235.38
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Scheme of Arrangement
|20 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Yash Innoventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100GJ1991PLC016557 and registration number is 016557. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Fire Protection Equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Yash Innoventures Ltd. is ₹25.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Yash Innoventures Ltd. is -92.91 and PB ratio of Yash Innoventures Ltd. is 1.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yash Innoventures Ltd. is ₹38.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yash Innoventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yash Innoventures Ltd. is ₹70.00 and 52-week low of Yash Innoventures Ltd. is ₹26.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.