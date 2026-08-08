Here's the live share price of Yash Innoventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Yash Innoventures
|11.02
|35.69
|-9.69
|-0.28
|12.86
|6.85
|43.37
|Ranjeet Mechatronics
|-0.14
|-0.14
|35.69
|-1.14
|-37.49
|-3.71
|31.09
|MPF Systems
|9.85
|20.88
|20.88
|20.88
|20.88
|-38.72
|-18.50
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Yash Innoventures has gained 12.86% compared to peers like Ranjeet Mechatronics (-37.49%), MPF Systems (20.88%). From a 5 year perspective, Yash Innoventures has outperformed peers relative to Ranjeet Mechatronics (31.09%) and MPF Systems (-18.50%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|35.99
|36.06
|10
|36.5
|35.76
|20
|33.35
|35.05
|50
|36.35
|36.3
|100
|41.59
|38.65
|200
|41.3
|39.93
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Yash Innoventures saw a drop in promoter holding to 64.78%, while DII stake increased to 0.04%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:11 PM IST IST
|Yash Innoventures - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On
|Jul 15, 2026, 09:42 PM IST IST
|Yash Innoventures - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 06, 2026, 08:20 PM IST IST
|Yash Innoventures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 20, 2026, 12:50 AM IST IST
|Yash Innoventures - Clarification sought from Yash Innoventures Ltd
|Jun 13, 2026, 09:50 PM IST IST
|Yash Innoventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Yash Innoventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100GJ1991PLC016557 and registration number is 016557. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Fire Protection Equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yash Innoventures is ₹39.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Yash Innoventures is operating in the Equipments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Yash Innoventures is ₹63.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Yash Innoventures are ₹39.50 and ₹36.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yash Innoventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yash Innoventures is ₹61.67 and 52-week low of Yash Innoventures is ₹26.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Yash Innoventures has shown returns of 3.03% over the past day, 35.69% for the past month, -9.69% over 3 months, 12.86% over 1 year, 6.85% across 3 years, and 43.37% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yash Innoventures are 25.16 and 4.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global