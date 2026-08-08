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Yash Innoventures Share Price

NSE
BSE

YASH INNOVENTURES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Equipments

Here's the live share price of Yash Innoventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹39.50 Closed
3.03₹ 1.16
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Yash Innoventures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹36.15₹39.50
₹39.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.50₹61.67
₹39.50
Open Price
₹37.73
Prev. Close
₹38.34
Volume
11,405

Source: Dion Global

Yash Innoventures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Yash Innoventures		11.0235.69-9.69-0.2812.866.8543.37
Ranjeet Mechatronics		-0.14-0.1435.69-1.14-37.49-3.7131.09
MPF Systems		9.8520.8820.8820.8820.88-38.72-18.50

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Yash Innoventures has gained 12.86% compared to peers like Ranjeet Mechatronics (-37.49%), MPF Systems (20.88%). From a 5 year perspective, Yash Innoventures has outperformed peers relative to Ranjeet Mechatronics (31.09%) and MPF Systems (-18.50%).

Yash Innoventures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Yash Innoventures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
535.9936.06
1036.535.76
2033.3535.05
5036.3536.3
10041.5938.65
20041.339.93

Source: Dion Global

Yash Innoventures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Yash Innoventures saw a drop in promoter holding to 64.78%, while DII stake increased to 0.04%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Yash Innoventures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:11 PM IST ISTYash Innoventures - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On
Jul 15, 2026, 09:42 PM IST ISTYash Innoventures - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 06, 2026, 08:20 PM IST ISTYash Innoventures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 20, 2026, 12:50 AM IST ISTYash Innoventures - Clarification sought from Yash Innoventures Ltd
Jun 13, 2026, 09:50 PM IST ISTYash Innoventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Yash Innoventures

Yash Innoventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100GJ1991PLC016557 and registration number is 016557. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Fire Protection Equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gnanesh Rajendrabhai Bhagat
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Twishaa Bhagat
    Woman Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Hirenbhai Pramukhray Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Yash Innoventures Share Price

What is the share price of Yash Innoventures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yash Innoventures is ₹39.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Yash Innoventures?

The Yash Innoventures is operating in the Equipments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Yash Innoventures?

The market cap of Yash Innoventures is ₹63.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Yash Innoventures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Yash Innoventures are ₹39.50 and ₹36.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yash Innoventures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yash Innoventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yash Innoventures is ₹61.67 and 52-week low of Yash Innoventures is ₹26.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Yash Innoventures performed historically in terms of returns?

The Yash Innoventures has shown returns of 3.03% over the past day, 35.69% for the past month, -9.69% over 3 months, 12.86% over 1 year, 6.85% across 3 years, and 43.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Yash Innoventures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yash Innoventures are 25.16 and 4.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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