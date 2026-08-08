What is the share price of Yash Innoventures? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yash Innoventures is ₹39.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Yash Innoventures? The Yash Innoventures is operating in the Equipments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Yash Innoventures? The market cap of Yash Innoventures is ₹63.32 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Yash Innoventures? Today’s highest and lowest price of Yash Innoventures are ₹39.50 and ₹36.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yash Innoventures? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yash Innoventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yash Innoventures is ₹61.67 and 52-week low of Yash Innoventures is ₹26.50 as on .

How has the Yash Innoventures performed historically in terms of returns? The Yash Innoventures has shown returns of 3.03% over the past day, 35.69% for the past month, -9.69% over 3 months, 12.86% over 1 year, 6.85% across 3 years, and 43.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Yash Innoventures? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yash Innoventures are 25.16 and 4.61 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global