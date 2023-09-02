Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Yash Chemex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/06/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ2006PLC048385 and registration number is 048385. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dyes & Pigments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 77.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Yash Chemex Ltd. is ₹71.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Yash Chemex Ltd. is 135.13 and PB ratio of Yash Chemex Ltd. is 2.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yash Chemex Ltd. is ₹69.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yash Chemex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yash Chemex Ltd. is ₹100.80 and 52-week low of Yash Chemex Ltd. is ₹46.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.