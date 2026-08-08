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Yash Chemex Share Price

NSE
BSE

YASH CHEMEX

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paints and Pigments

Here's the live share price of Yash Chemex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹48.56 Closed
-1.28₹ -0.63
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Yash Chemex Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹48.56₹53.40
₹48.56
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹45.72₹111.00
₹48.56
Open Price
₹53.40
Prev. Close
₹49.19
Volume
284

Source: Dion Global

Yash Chemex Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Yash Chemex		-0.51-3.07-13.69-22.92-8.17-18.623.47
Sudarshan Chemical Industries		11.8823.4717.8717.88-21.9029.0910.26
Kiri Industries		3.4411.85-0.88-17.20-25.2615.09-4.22
Indokem		7.1325.47-1.58-11.5588.0989.8976.25
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients		-3.537.097.833.25-13.76-8.38-0.38
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers		3.00-3.674.8514.4314.1129.9417.52
Ultramarine & Pigments		6.418.19-1.05-7.55-21.122.900.81
Sudarshan Colorants India		15.0716.1014.7513.15-28.98-2.80-6.82
Bhageria Industries		0.92-0.9325.7833.8419.7612.47-2.97
Amal		0.8719.6029.2733.86-25.7840.1817.78
Sadhana Nitro Chem		15.4110.0411.6483.4974.51-45.36-15.41
Bodal Chemicals		-2.7312.56-5.3634.010.98-3.52-9.55
Vipul Organics		2.40-4.9620.2915.299.8740.4015.34
Asahi Songwon Colors		-6.7743.9441.1861.4925.8417.800.04
Dynemic Products		0.7615.7910.0920.00-23.26-3.97-14.71
Poddar Pigments		0.8510.594.364.28-7.27-7.59-6.80
Indian Toners & Developers		0.94-18.39-8.20-3.23-8.04-8.435.62
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem		-0.37-6.20-15.64-31.91-52.57-29.5527.64
AksharChem (India)		15.2421.5936.6426.6011.463.69-9.34
Jaysynth Orgochem		-0.085.12-4.85-6.03-39.9334.2317.86

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Yash Chemex has declined 8.17% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-21.90%), Kiri Industries (-25.26%), Indokem (88.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Yash Chemex has underperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.26%) and Kiri Industries (-4.22%).

Yash Chemex Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Yash Chemex Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
549.3250.06
1049.4750.05
2050.5350.35
5051.0851.46
10053.5454.72
20067.3959.54

Source: Dion Global

Yash Chemex Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Yash Chemex remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 35.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Yash Chemex Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 09:18 PM IST ISTYash Chemex - Board Meeting Intimation for 14/08/2026
Jul 17, 2026, 09:59 PM IST ISTYash Chemex - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 10, 2026, 06:06 AM IST ISTYash Chemex - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jul 06, 2026, 07:56 PM IST ISTYash Chemex - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 06Th July,2026.
May 30, 2026, 10:07 PM IST ISTYash Chemex - Financial Results For Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Yash Chemex

Yash Chemex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/06/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ2006PLC048385 and registration number is 048385. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dyes & Pigments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pritesh Y Shah
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Dimple P Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rushabh A Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Angee R Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jinal D Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Yash Chemex Share Price

What is the share price of Yash Chemex?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yash Chemex is ₹48.56 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Yash Chemex?

The Yash Chemex is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Yash Chemex?

The market cap of Yash Chemex is ₹49.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Yash Chemex?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Yash Chemex are ₹53.40 and ₹48.56.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yash Chemex?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yash Chemex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yash Chemex is ₹111.00 and 52-week low of Yash Chemex is ₹45.72 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Yash Chemex performed historically in terms of returns?

The Yash Chemex has shown returns of -1.28% over the past day, -3.07% for the past month, -13.69% over 3 months, -8.17% over 1 year, -18.62% across 3 years, and 3.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Yash Chemex?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yash Chemex are 24.62 and 1.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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