Here's the live share price of Yash Chemex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Yash Chemex
|-0.51
|-3.07
|-13.69
|-22.92
|-8.17
|-18.62
|3.47
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries
|11.88
|23.47
|17.87
|17.88
|-21.90
|29.09
|10.26
|Kiri Industries
|3.44
|11.85
|-0.88
|-17.20
|-25.26
|15.09
|-4.22
|Indokem
|7.13
|25.47
|-1.58
|-11.55
|88.09
|89.89
|76.25
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
|-3.53
|7.09
|7.83
|3.25
|-13.76
|-8.38
|-0.38
|Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers
|3.00
|-3.67
|4.85
|14.43
|14.11
|29.94
|17.52
|Ultramarine & Pigments
|6.41
|8.19
|-1.05
|-7.55
|-21.12
|2.90
|0.81
|Sudarshan Colorants India
|15.07
|16.10
|14.75
|13.15
|-28.98
|-2.80
|-6.82
|Bhageria Industries
|0.92
|-0.93
|25.78
|33.84
|19.76
|12.47
|-2.97
|Amal
|0.87
|19.60
|29.27
|33.86
|-25.78
|40.18
|17.78
|Sadhana Nitro Chem
|15.41
|10.04
|11.64
|83.49
|74.51
|-45.36
|-15.41
|Bodal Chemicals
|-2.73
|12.56
|-5.36
|34.01
|0.98
|-3.52
|-9.55
|Vipul Organics
|2.40
|-4.96
|20.29
|15.29
|9.87
|40.40
|15.34
|Asahi Songwon Colors
|-6.77
|43.94
|41.18
|61.49
|25.84
|17.80
|0.04
|Dynemic Products
|0.76
|15.79
|10.09
|20.00
|-23.26
|-3.97
|-14.71
|Poddar Pigments
|0.85
|10.59
|4.36
|4.28
|-7.27
|-7.59
|-6.80
|Indian Toners & Developers
|0.94
|-18.39
|-8.20
|-3.23
|-8.04
|-8.43
|5.62
|Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem
|-0.37
|-6.20
|-15.64
|-31.91
|-52.57
|-29.55
|27.64
|AksharChem (India)
|15.24
|21.59
|36.64
|26.60
|11.46
|3.69
|-9.34
|Jaysynth Orgochem
|-0.08
|5.12
|-4.85
|-6.03
|-39.93
|34.23
|17.86
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Yash Chemex has declined 8.17% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-21.90%), Kiri Industries (-25.26%), Indokem (88.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Yash Chemex has underperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.26%) and Kiri Industries (-4.22%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|49.32
|50.06
|10
|49.47
|50.05
|20
|50.53
|50.35
|50
|51.08
|51.46
|100
|53.54
|54.72
|200
|67.39
|59.54
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Yash Chemex remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 35.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:18 PM IST IST
|Yash Chemex - Board Meeting Intimation for 14/08/2026
|Jul 17, 2026, 09:59 PM IST IST
|Yash Chemex - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 10, 2026, 06:06 AM IST IST
|Yash Chemex - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jul 06, 2026, 07:56 PM IST IST
|Yash Chemex - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 06Th July,2026.
|May 30, 2026, 10:07 PM IST IST
|Yash Chemex - Financial Results For Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Yash Chemex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/06/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ2006PLC048385 and registration number is 048385. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dyes & Pigments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yash Chemex is ₹48.56 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Yash Chemex is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Yash Chemex is ₹49.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Yash Chemex are ₹53.40 and ₹48.56.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yash Chemex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yash Chemex is ₹111.00 and 52-week low of Yash Chemex is ₹45.72 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Yash Chemex has shown returns of -1.28% over the past day, -3.07% for the past month, -13.69% over 3 months, -8.17% over 1 year, -18.62% across 3 years, and 3.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yash Chemex are 24.62 and 1.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global