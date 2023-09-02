Follow Us

Yash Chemex Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

YASH CHEMEX LTD.

Sector : Dyes & Pigments | Smallcap | BSE
₹69.86 Closed
-2.44-1.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Yash Chemex Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹69.21₹72.45
₹69.86
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹46.20₹100.80
₹69.86
Open Price
₹72.00
Prev. Close
₹71.61
Volume
84,929

Yash Chemex Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R172.56
  • R274.12
  • R375.8
  • Pivot
    70.88
  • S169.32
  • S267.64
  • S366.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 560.6971.9
  • 1057.3374.33
  • 2054.478.03
  • 5051.480.79
  • 10052.6679.4
  • 20053.8574.83

Yash Chemex Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.08-22.13-17.81-7.6547.9018.91-20.95
6.302.029.133.33-19.9623.52130.48
1.922.1111.1734.738.4213.3616.72
7.5916.1730.2434.5219.22429.95416.46
9.28-18.40-28.30-23.27-40.53536.50135.15
2.10-2.48-4.55-0.32-44.12-47.65-52.42
8.5516.5639.1630.2718.1072.5470.68
7.847.8648.9050.118.6724.28-12.32
16.9319.8731.2235.01-8.7925.27-30.09
3.347.7126.2727.79-6.5225.2610.65
2.600.32-6.63-15.17-32.671,727.371,754.70
-1.9630.7019.5633.9810.3690.03135.19
6.017.6911.4435.0040.3995.9347.96
4.8015.4721.3732.88-9.4395.83106.70
-6.79-4.142.4257.5855.27180.3853.88
-5.090.7717.7819.90-22.3319.43-14.68
1.74-2.74-7.62-7.8055.69663.18537.72
5.581.3910.009.49-20.196.32-49.77
-0.8028.4024.9228.52-5.4245.59-32.17
2.828.196.4433.474.7346.72-9.78

Yash Chemex Ltd. Share Holdings

Yash Chemex Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Yash Chemex Ltd.

Yash Chemex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/06/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ2006PLC048385 and registration number is 048385. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dyes & Pigments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 77.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Yashwantlal C Shah
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Pritesh Y Shah
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Angee R Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rushabh A Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Dimple P Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Jinal D Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Yash Chemex Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Yash Chemex Ltd.?

The market cap of Yash Chemex Ltd. is ₹71.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Yash Chemex Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Yash Chemex Ltd. is 135.13 and PB ratio of Yash Chemex Ltd. is 2.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Yash Chemex Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yash Chemex Ltd. is ₹69.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yash Chemex Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yash Chemex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yash Chemex Ltd. is ₹100.80 and 52-week low of Yash Chemex Ltd. is ₹46.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

