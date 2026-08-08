What is the share price of Yash Chemex? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yash Chemex is ₹48.56 as on .

What kind of stock is Yash Chemex? The Yash Chemex is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Yash Chemex? The market cap of Yash Chemex is ₹49.74 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Yash Chemex? Today’s highest and lowest price of Yash Chemex are ₹53.40 and ₹48.56.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yash Chemex? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yash Chemex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yash Chemex is ₹111.00 and 52-week low of Yash Chemex is ₹45.72 as on .

How has the Yash Chemex performed historically in terms of returns? The Yash Chemex has shown returns of -1.28% over the past day, -3.07% for the past month, -13.69% over 3 months, -8.17% over 1 year, -18.62% across 3 years, and 3.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Yash Chemex? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yash Chemex are 24.62 and 1.21 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global