Here's the live share price of Yamini Investments Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Yamini Investments Company
|3.28
|-1.56
|-8.70
|-3.08
|-39.42
|5.05
|-9.11
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Yamini Investments Company has declined 39.42% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Yamini Investments Company has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.61
|0.61
|10
|0.61
|0.61
|20
|0.62
|0.62
|50
|0.64
|0.63
|100
|0.66
|0.66
|200
|0.7
|0.74
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Yamini Investments Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.04%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 98.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:45 PM IST IST
|Yamini Investments - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th J
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:40 PM IST IST
|Yamini Investments - Non - Applicability Of Statement Of Deviation Or Variation Under Regulation 32 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation
|Jul 06, 2026, 07:02 PM IST IST
|Yamini Investments - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 05:16 PM IST IST
|Yamini Investments - Financial Result For The Year 31.03.2026
|May 28, 2026, 09:20 PM IST IST
|Yamini Investments - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Yamini Investments Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/01/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1983PLC029133 and registration number is 029133. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management of other investment funds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yamini Investments Company is ₹0.63 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Yamini Investments Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Yamini Investments Company is ₹33.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Yamini Investments Company are ₹0.63 and ₹0.61.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yamini Investments Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yamini Investments Company is ₹1.06 and 52-week low of Yamini Investments Company is ₹0.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Yamini Investments Company has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -1.56% for the past month, -8.7% over 3 months, -39.42% over 1 year, 5.05% across 3 years, and -9.11% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yamini Investments Company are 180.00 and 0.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global