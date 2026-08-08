What is the share price of Yamini Investments Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yamini Investments Company is ₹0.63 as on .

What kind of stock is Yamini Investments Company? The Yamini Investments Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Yamini Investments Company? The market cap of Yamini Investments Company is ₹33.12 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Yamini Investments Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Yamini Investments Company are ₹0.63 and ₹0.61.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yamini Investments Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yamini Investments Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yamini Investments Company is ₹1.06 and 52-week low of Yamini Investments Company is ₹0.60 as on .

How has the Yamini Investments Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Yamini Investments Company has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -1.56% for the past month, -8.7% over 3 months, -39.42% over 1 year, 5.05% across 3 years, and -9.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Yamini Investments Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yamini Investments Company are 180.00 and 0.48 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global