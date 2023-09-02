Follow Us

Yamini Investments Company Ltd. Share Price

YAMINI INVESTMENTS COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.74 Closed
1.370.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Yamini Investments Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.70₹0.76
₹0.74
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.54₹1.13
₹0.74
Open Price
₹0.75
Prev. Close
₹0.73
Volume
17,58,231

Yamini Investments Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.77
  • R20.8
  • R30.83
  • Pivot
    0.74
  • S10.71
  • S20.68
  • S30.65

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.880.73
  • 100.880.72
  • 200.890.69
  • 500.950.66
  • 1000.990.67
  • 2001.410.75

Yamini Investments Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-6.3321.3113.857.25-21.28184.62-42.64
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Yamini Investments Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Yamini Investments Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Yamini Investments Company Ltd.

Yamini Investments Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/01/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1983PLC029133 and registration number is 029133. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management of other investment funds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manish Dalmia
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Taniya Rao
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Vandana Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Girish Verma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satanand Pandey
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Priti Rao
    Independent Director

FAQs on Yamini Investments Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Yamini Investments Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Yamini Investments Company Ltd. is ₹38.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Yamini Investments Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Yamini Investments Company Ltd. is 134.55 and PB ratio of Yamini Investments Company Ltd. is 0.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Yamini Investments Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yamini Investments Company Ltd. is ₹.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yamini Investments Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yamini Investments Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yamini Investments Company Ltd. is ₹1.13 and 52-week low of Yamini Investments Company Ltd. is ₹.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.

