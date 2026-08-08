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Yamini Investments Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

YAMINI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
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Finance

Here's the live share price of Yamini Investments Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.63 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Yamini Investments Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.61₹0.63
₹0.63
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.60₹1.06
₹0.63
Open Price
₹0.63
Prev. Close
₹0.63
Volume
2,33,647

Source: Dion Global

Yamini Investments Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Yamini Investments Company		3.28-1.56-8.70-3.08-39.425.05-9.11
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Yamini Investments Company has declined 39.42% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Yamini Investments Company has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Yamini Investments Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Yamini Investments Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.610.61
100.610.61
200.620.62
500.640.63
1000.660.66
2000.70.74

Source: Dion Global

Yamini Investments Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Yamini Investments Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.04%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 98.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Yamini Investments Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:45 PM IST ISTYamini Investments - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th J
Aug 04, 2026, 09:40 PM IST ISTYamini Investments - Non - Applicability Of Statement Of Deviation Or Variation Under Regulation 32 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation
Jul 06, 2026, 07:02 PM IST ISTYamini Investments - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 05:16 PM IST ISTYamini Investments - Financial Result For The Year 31.03.2026
May 28, 2026, 09:20 PM IST ISTYamini Investments - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Yamini Investments Company

Yamini Investments Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/01/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1983PLC029133 and registration number is 029133. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management of other investment funds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manish Dalmia
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Vandana Agarwal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Satanand Pandey
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Priti Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Girish Verma
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rubi Nandi
    Executive Director

FAQs on Yamini Investments Company Share Price

What is the share price of Yamini Investments Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yamini Investments Company is ₹0.63 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Yamini Investments Company?

The Yamini Investments Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Yamini Investments Company?

The market cap of Yamini Investments Company is ₹33.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Yamini Investments Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Yamini Investments Company are ₹0.63 and ₹0.61.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yamini Investments Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yamini Investments Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yamini Investments Company is ₹1.06 and 52-week low of Yamini Investments Company is ₹0.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Yamini Investments Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Yamini Investments Company has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -1.56% for the past month, -8.7% over 3 months, -39.42% over 1 year, 5.05% across 3 years, and -9.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Yamini Investments Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yamini Investments Company are 180.00 and 0.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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