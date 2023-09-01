Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.07
|4.11
|-2.98
|-12.98
|-75.56
|-76.18
|-98.28
|-0.06
|-2.11
|1.66
|-0.19
|7.90
|50.43
|64.61
|1.67
|5.76
|9.42
|-3.49
|-1.39
|57.94
|101.34
|2.76
|4.15
|3.84
|7.69
|28.05
|71.95
|126.05
|1.62
|2.31
|2.26
|6.50
|1.44
|53.30
|80.03
|3.43
|6.55
|6.72
|11.80
|16.97
|114.57
|199.09
|3.24
|7.39
|9.57
|8.98
|16.64
|68.72
|64.70
|-2.06
|-0.91
|4.00
|25.21
|-27.51
|380.36
|524.28
|1.72
|6.04
|23.05
|18.09
|16.17
|115.76
|94.98
|-0.24
|1.38
|-4.59
|17.59
|-19.25
|563.82
|404.02
|7.89
|15.26
|7.15
|12.94
|63.04
|476.32
|562.16
|4.34
|6.88
|14.37
|30.78
|33.25
|39.19
|0.55
|3.72
|12.52
|19.50
|26.78
|55.73
|188.31
|294.68
|4.63
|9.91
|9.12
|42.26
|110.56
|1,364.27
|1,055.07
|7.58
|16.97
|24.62
|79.55
|105.02
|342.31
|131.96
|2.39
|-0.41
|5.62
|35.24
|92.24
|351.95
|302.08
|9.04
|22.26
|53.66
|90.74
|64.13
|213.65
|76.12
|-3.01
|-18.93
|24.34
|46.20
|34.12
|344.61
|2,279.46
|3.93
|8.74
|37.34
|85.58
|131.18
|209.15
|58.87
|5.90
|9.82
|21.67
|60.42
|21.32
|291.48
|177.78
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|27 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/07/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51101HR2007PLC077999 and registration number is 166209. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd is ₹114.50 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd is -9.94 and PB ratio of Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd is -23.55 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd is ₹11.40 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd is ₹49.95 and 52-week low of Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd is ₹9.35 as on Aug 31, 2023.