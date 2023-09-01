Follow Us

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

YAARI DIGITAL INTEGRATED SERVICES LTD

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹11.40 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.25₹11.60
₹11.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.35₹49.95
₹11.40
Open Price
₹11.60
Prev. Close
₹11.40
Volume
43,195

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R111.58
  • R211.77
  • R311.93
  • Pivot
    11.42
  • S111.23
  • S211.07
  • S310.88

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 537.2711.27
  • 1035.9911.28
  • 2036.5711.4
  • 5042.2311.79
  • 10038.0913.02
  • 20050.0718.45

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.074.11-2.98-12.98-75.56-76.18-98.28
-0.06-2.111.66-0.197.9050.4364.61
1.675.769.42-3.49-1.3957.94101.34
2.764.153.847.6928.0571.95126.05
1.622.312.266.501.4453.3080.03
3.436.556.7211.8016.97114.57199.09
3.247.399.578.9816.6468.7264.70
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.726.0423.0518.0916.17115.7694.98
-0.241.38-4.5917.59-19.25563.82404.02
7.8915.267.1512.9463.04476.32562.16
4.346.8814.3730.7833.2539.190.55
3.7212.5219.5026.7855.73188.31294.68
4.639.919.1242.26110.561,364.271,055.07
7.5816.9724.6279.55105.02342.31131.96
2.39-0.415.6235.2492.24351.95302.08
9.0422.2653.6690.7464.13213.6576.12
-3.01-18.9324.3446.2034.12344.612,279.46
3.938.7437.3485.58131.18209.1558.87
5.909.8221.6760.4221.32291.48177.78

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd Share Holdings

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/07/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51101HR2007PLC077999 and registration number is 166209. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kubeir Khera
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Manvinder Singh Walia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajit Kumar Mittal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gurrappa Gopalakrishna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Praveen Kumar Tripathi
    Independent Director
  • Justice(Retd) Gyan Sudha Misra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shamsher Singh Ahlawat
    Independent Director

FAQs on Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd

What is the Market Cap of Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd?

The market cap of Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd is ₹114.50 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd?

P/E ratio of Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd is -9.94 and PB ratio of Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd is -23.55 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd is ₹11.40 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd is ₹49.95 and 52-week low of Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd is ₹9.35 as on Aug 31, 2023.

