Yaap Digital Share Price

Yaap Digital has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Feb 25, 2026 and will close on Feb 27, 2026. The price band has been set at 138.00-145.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

Yaap Digital Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
R K Swamy		0.09-10.2-11.77-34.96-50.05-27.56-17.59
Pramara Promotions		-2.112.131.5536.95145.2645.2425.1
Vertoz		-3.27-18.67-37.73-43-49.99-26.68-21.12
Cash Ur Drive Marketing		-13.59-25-38.66-35.09-39.03-15.2-9.42
Digicontent		-2.965.29-16.5-28.55-45.4819.2525.6
Crayons Advertising		0.380.38-6.82-26.87-26.46-25.17-15.97
Graphisads		-8.68-29.64-6.15-14.33-39.42-33.97-22.05
Next Mediaworks		-11.692.92-9.73-16.56-13.28-0.995.23
Cyber Media Research & Services		5.61-4.91-12.52-18.31-17.32-20.67-23.42
Aspire & Innovative Advertising		-7.8-14.19-27.98-44.21-51.4-39.7-26.18
Veritaas Advertising		-4.9420.934.08-17.51-16.45-39.22-25.83
About Yaap Digital

Yaap Digital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900MH2016PLC274104 and registration number is 274104. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Advertising & Media Agency. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 125.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

  • Industry
    Advertising & Media Agency
  • Address
    802, 8th Floor, Signature by Lotus, Veera Desai Road, Andheri Wes Mumbai Maharashtra 400053
  • Contact
    investor@yaap.in
    www.yaap.in

Management

  • Mr. Atul Jeevandharkumar Hegde
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Menon
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Subodh Menon
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jagadesh Babu Botta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vandana Maithani Singh
    Independent Director

