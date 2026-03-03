Yaap Digital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900MH2016PLC274104 and registration number is 274104. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Advertising & Media Agency. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 125.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.