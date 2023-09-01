Follow Us

XTGLOBAL INFOTECH LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹42.86 Closed
-1.08-0.47
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Xtglobal Infotech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹42.00₹44.40
₹42.86
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.51₹47.40
₹42.86
Open Price
₹43.84
Prev. Close
₹43.33
Volume
1,63,592

Xtglobal Infotech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R144.13
  • R245.47
  • R346.53
  • Pivot
    43.07
  • S141.73
  • S240.67
  • S339.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 534.7141.1
  • 1034.6940.79
  • 2035.5940.97
  • 5039.9140.45
  • 10040.9938.18
  • 20047.6436.54

Xtglobal Infotech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.660.0921.3181.46-5.3976.741,328.67
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Xtglobal Infotech Ltd. Share Holdings

Xtglobal Infotech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
29 Mar, 2023Board MeetingOthers
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Xtglobal Infotech Ltd.

Xtglobal Infotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/07/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1986PLC006644 and registration number is 006644. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mullapudi Atchuta Ramarao
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Vuppuluri Sreedevi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Srinivasa Raju Kosuri
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Venkata Madhusudhana Rao Paladugu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Venkata Appala Narasimha Raju Kalidindi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jagannatha Prasad Malireddy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Saibaba Karuturi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Xtglobal Infotech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Xtglobal Infotech Ltd.?

The market cap of Xtglobal Infotech Ltd. is ₹569.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Xtglobal Infotech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Xtglobal Infotech Ltd. is 89.55 and PB ratio of Xtglobal Infotech Ltd. is 3.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Xtglobal Infotech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Xtglobal Infotech Ltd. is ₹42.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Xtglobal Infotech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Xtglobal Infotech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Xtglobal Infotech Ltd. is ₹47.40 and 52-week low of Xtglobal Infotech Ltd. is ₹21.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

