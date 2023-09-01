Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|29 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Xtglobal Infotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/07/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1986PLC006644 and registration number is 006644. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Xtglobal Infotech Ltd. is ₹569.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Xtglobal Infotech Ltd. is 89.55 and PB ratio of Xtglobal Infotech Ltd. is 3.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Xtglobal Infotech Ltd. is ₹42.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Xtglobal Infotech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Xtglobal Infotech Ltd. is ₹47.40 and 52-week low of Xtglobal Infotech Ltd. is ₹21.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.