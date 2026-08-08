What is the share price of Xtglobal Infotech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Xtglobal Infotech is ₹31.41 as on .

What kind of stock is Xtglobal Infotech? The Xtglobal Infotech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Xtglobal Infotech? The market cap of Xtglobal Infotech is ₹421.28 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Xtglobal Infotech? Today’s highest and lowest price of Xtglobal Infotech are ₹33.90 and ₹31.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Xtglobal Infotech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Xtglobal Infotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Xtglobal Infotech is ₹46.30 and 52-week low of Xtglobal Infotech is ₹25.50 as on .

How has the Xtglobal Infotech performed historically in terms of returns? The Xtglobal Infotech has shown returns of -2.0% over the past day, 8.46% for the past month, -3.53% over 3 months, -9.4% over 1 year, -9.35% across 3 years, and -5.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Xtglobal Infotech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Xtglobal Infotech are 36.37 and 2.07 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.16 per annum.

Source: Dion Global