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Xtglobal Infotech Share Price

NSE
BSE

XTGLOBAL INFOTECH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Xtglobal Infotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹31.41 Closed
-2.00₹ -0.64
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Xtglobal Infotech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹31.40₹33.90
₹31.41
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.50₹46.30
₹31.41
Open Price
₹33.42
Prev. Close
₹32.05
Volume
10,477

Source: Dion Global

Xtglobal Infotech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Xtglobal Infotech		-7.078.46-3.530.83-9.40-9.35-5.87
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Xtglobal Infotech has declined 9.40% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Xtglobal Infotech has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Xtglobal Infotech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Xtglobal Infotech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
532.1732.64
1030.1931.63
2029.3230.58
5029.6630.09
10030.3830.58
20032.5631.99

Source: Dion Global

Xtglobal Infotech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Xtglobal Infotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Xtglobal Infotech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:04 PM IST ISTXtglobal Infotech - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Fina
Jul 09, 2026, 09:33 PM IST ISTXtglobal Infotech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 22, 2026, 02:13 AM IST ISTXtglobal Infotech - Xtglobal Secures Its First Finance & Accounting Outsourcing Engagement In Ireland
May 29, 2026, 02:31 PM IST ISTXtglobal Infotech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
May 28, 2026, 06:07 AM IST ISTXtglobal Infotech - Submission Of ''NIL'' Statement Of Deviation Or Variation In Utilization Of Funds Raised.

Source: Dion Global

About Xtglobal Infotech

Xtglobal Infotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/07/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1986PLC006644 and registration number is 006644. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mullapudi Atchuta Ramarao
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Vuppuluri Sreedevi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kosuri Srinivasa Raju
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Malireddy Jagannatha Prasad
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kalidindi Venkata Appala Narasimha Raju
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pendyala Srinivasa
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Karuturi Saibaba
    Independent Director

FAQs on Xtglobal Infotech Share Price

What is the share price of Xtglobal Infotech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Xtglobal Infotech is ₹31.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Xtglobal Infotech?

The Xtglobal Infotech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Xtglobal Infotech?

The market cap of Xtglobal Infotech is ₹421.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Xtglobal Infotech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Xtglobal Infotech are ₹33.90 and ₹31.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Xtglobal Infotech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Xtglobal Infotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Xtglobal Infotech is ₹46.30 and 52-week low of Xtglobal Infotech is ₹25.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Xtglobal Infotech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Xtglobal Infotech has shown returns of -2.0% over the past day, 8.46% for the past month, -3.53% over 3 months, -9.4% over 1 year, -9.35% across 3 years, and -5.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Xtglobal Infotech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Xtglobal Infotech are 36.37 and 2.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.16 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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