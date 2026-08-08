Here's the live share price of Xtglobal Infotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Xtglobal Infotech
|-7.07
|8.46
|-3.53
|0.83
|-9.40
|-9.35
|-5.87
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Xtglobal Infotech has declined 9.40% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Xtglobal Infotech has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|32.17
|32.64
|10
|30.19
|31.63
|20
|29.32
|30.58
|50
|29.66
|30.09
|100
|30.38
|30.58
|200
|32.56
|31.99
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Xtglobal Infotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:04 PM IST IST
|Xtglobal Infotech - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Fina
|Jul 09, 2026, 09:33 PM IST IST
|Xtglobal Infotech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 22, 2026, 02:13 AM IST IST
|Xtglobal Infotech - Xtglobal Secures Its First Finance & Accounting Outsourcing Engagement In Ireland
|May 29, 2026, 02:31 PM IST IST
|Xtglobal Infotech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|May 28, 2026, 06:07 AM IST IST
|Xtglobal Infotech - Submission Of ''NIL'' Statement Of Deviation Or Variation In Utilization Of Funds Raised.
Source: Dion Global
Xtglobal Infotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/07/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1986PLC006644 and registration number is 006644. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Xtglobal Infotech is ₹31.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Xtglobal Infotech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Xtglobal Infotech is ₹421.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Xtglobal Infotech are ₹33.90 and ₹31.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Xtglobal Infotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Xtglobal Infotech is ₹46.30 and 52-week low of Xtglobal Infotech is ₹25.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Xtglobal Infotech has shown returns of -2.0% over the past day, 8.46% for the past month, -3.53% over 3 months, -9.4% over 1 year, -9.35% across 3 years, and -5.87% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Xtglobal Infotech are 36.37 and 2.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.16 per annum.
Source: Dion Global