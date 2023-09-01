What is the Market Cap of Xtglobal Infotech Ltd.? The market cap of Xtglobal Infotech Ltd. is ₹569.90 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Xtglobal Infotech Ltd.? P/E ratio of Xtglobal Infotech Ltd. is 89.55 and PB ratio of Xtglobal Infotech Ltd. is 3.27 as on .

What is the share price of Xtglobal Infotech Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Xtglobal Infotech Ltd. is ₹42.86 as on .