Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.83
|-15.07
|-9.18
|-30.67
|-46.71
|-38.57
|48.79
|0.12
|-1.93
|1.85
|-0.01
|8.10
|50.71
|64.91
|1.75
|5.85
|9.51
|-3.41
|-1.31
|58.07
|101.50
|2.94
|4.34
|4.03
|7.88
|28.28
|72.26
|126.45
|1.79
|2.48
|2.43
|6.68
|1.61
|53.55
|80.34
|3.37
|6.49
|6.66
|11.73
|16.91
|114.45
|198.92
|3.20
|7.35
|9.52
|8.93
|16.59
|68.65
|64.63
|-2.06
|-0.91
|4.00
|25.21
|-27.51
|380.36
|524.28
|1.66
|5.98
|22.99
|18.03
|16.10
|115.64
|94.87
|-0.23
|1.39
|-4.58
|17.60
|-19.24
|563.90
|404.08
|7.76
|15.12
|7.02
|12.80
|62.84
|475.61
|561.36
|4.38
|6.92
|14.41
|30.83
|33.30
|39.23
|0.58
|3.75
|12.55
|19.54
|26.82
|55.77
|188.40
|294.80
|4.74
|10.03
|9.24
|42.42
|110.78
|1,365.85
|1,056.33
|7.22
|16.57
|24.20
|78.94
|104.33
|340.82
|131.18
|2.58
|-0.22
|5.82
|35.50
|92.60
|352.80
|302.83
|9.06
|22.28
|53.69
|90.78
|64.17
|213.71
|76.15
|-2.85
|-18.80
|24.54
|46.43
|34.33
|345.32
|2,283.27
|3.97
|8.78
|37.39
|85.64
|131.26
|209.26
|58.93
|6.15
|10.07
|21.95
|60.79
|21.60
|292.39
|178.42
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Franklin India Technology Fund
|63,629
|0.07
|0.61
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200KA2015PLC082873 and registration number is 082873. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd. is ₹130.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd. is -9.82 and PB ratio of Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd. is 2.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd. is ₹89.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd. is ₹196.30 and 52-week low of Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd. is ₹80.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.