Here's the live share price of Xelpmoc Design and Tech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Xelpmoc Design and Tech
|3.11
|-3.62
|-15.55
|-40.77
|-8.91
|-6.83
|-27.05
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Xelpmoc Design and Tech has declined 8.91% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Xelpmoc Design and Tech has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|80.82
|81.87
|10
|80.91
|81.67
|20
|82.35
|82.43
|50
|87.49
|87.05
|100
|94.58
|94.75
|200
|113.15
|102.67
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Xelpmoc Design and Tech saw a drop in promoter holding to 49.38%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.07%, and public shareholding moved up to 50.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:52 PM IST IST
|Xelpmoc Design and T - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Jul 20, 2026, 08:03 PM IST IST
|Xelpmoc Design and T - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 05, 2026, 10:38 PM IST IST
|Xelpmoc Design and T - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jun 02, 2026, 01:19 AM IST IST
|Xelpmoc Design and T - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|May 30, 2026, 02:01 AM IST IST
|Xelpmoc Design and T - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200KA2015PLC082873 and registration number is 082873. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Xelpmoc Design and Tech is ₹82.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Xelpmoc Design and Tech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Xelpmoc Design and Tech is ₹122.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Xelpmoc Design and Tech are ₹84.00 and ₹81.21.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Xelpmoc Design and Tech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Xelpmoc Design and Tech is ₹165.00 and 52-week low of Xelpmoc Design and Tech is ₹77.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Xelpmoc Design and Tech has shown returns of -1.43% over the past day, -3.62% for the past month, -15.55% over 3 months, -8.91% over 1 year, -6.83% across 3 years, and -27.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Xelpmoc Design and Tech are -16.17 and 1.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global