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Xelpmoc Design and Tech Share Price

NSE
BSE

XELPMOC DESIGN AND TECH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Xelpmoc Design and Tech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹82.80 Closed
-1.43₹ -1.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Xelpmoc Design and Tech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹81.21₹84.00
₹82.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹77.11₹165.00
₹82.80
Open Price
₹84.00
Prev. Close
₹84.00
Volume
564

Source: Dion Global

Xelpmoc Design and Tech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Xelpmoc Design and Tech		3.11-3.62-15.55-40.77-8.91-6.83-27.05
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Xelpmoc Design and Tech has declined 8.91% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Xelpmoc Design and Tech has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Xelpmoc Design and Tech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Xelpmoc Design and Tech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
580.8281.87
1080.9181.67
2082.3582.43
5087.4987.05
10094.5894.75
200113.15102.67

Source: Dion Global

Xelpmoc Design and Tech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Xelpmoc Design and Tech saw a drop in promoter holding to 49.38%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.07%, and public shareholding moved up to 50.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Xelpmoc Design and Tech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 27, 2026, 10:52 PM IST ISTXelpmoc Design and T - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Jul 20, 2026, 08:03 PM IST ISTXelpmoc Design and T - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 05, 2026, 10:38 PM IST ISTXelpmoc Design and T - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 02, 2026, 01:19 AM IST ISTXelpmoc Design and T - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
May 30, 2026, 02:01 AM IST ISTXelpmoc Design and T - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Xelpmoc Design and Tech

Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200KA2015PLC082873 and registration number is 082873. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Tushar Trivedi
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Sandipan Chattopadhyay
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Srinivas Koora
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Jaison Jose
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pranjal Sharma
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Vandana Badiany
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director

FAQs on Xelpmoc Design and Tech Share Price

What is the share price of Xelpmoc Design and Tech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Xelpmoc Design and Tech is ₹82.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Xelpmoc Design and Tech?

The Xelpmoc Design and Tech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Xelpmoc Design and Tech?

The market cap of Xelpmoc Design and Tech is ₹122.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Xelpmoc Design and Tech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Xelpmoc Design and Tech are ₹84.00 and ₹81.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Xelpmoc Design and Tech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Xelpmoc Design and Tech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Xelpmoc Design and Tech is ₹165.00 and 52-week low of Xelpmoc Design and Tech is ₹77.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Xelpmoc Design and Tech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Xelpmoc Design and Tech has shown returns of -1.43% over the past day, -3.62% for the past month, -15.55% over 3 months, -8.91% over 1 year, -6.83% across 3 years, and -27.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Xelpmoc Design and Tech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Xelpmoc Design and Tech are -16.17 and 1.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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