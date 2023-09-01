Follow Us

Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

XELPMOC DESIGN AND TECH LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹89.55 Closed
-0.39-0.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹88.10₹92.30
₹89.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹80.00₹196.30
₹89.55
Open Price
₹91.00
Prev. Close
₹89.90
Volume
25,730

Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R190.75
  • R292.05
  • R393
  • Pivot
    89.8
  • S188.5
  • S287.55
  • S386.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5154.3489.44
  • 10163.9490.03
  • 20155.3591.91
  • 50161.0894.47
  • 100166.8100.35
  • 200232.7119.64

Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.83-15.07-9.18-30.67-46.71-38.5748.79
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd. Share Holdings

Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Franklin India Technology Fund63,6290.070.61

Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd.

Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200KA2015PLC082873 and registration number is 082873. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Tushar Trivedi
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Sandipan Chattopadhyay
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Srinivas Koora
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Jaison Jose
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Premal Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pranjal Sharma
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Soumyadri Bose
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Karishma Bhalla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd.?

The market cap of Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd. is ₹130.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd. is -9.82 and PB ratio of Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd. is 2.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd. is ₹89.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd. is ₹196.30 and 52-week low of Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd. is ₹80.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

