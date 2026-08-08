What is the share price of Xelpmoc Design and Tech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Xelpmoc Design and Tech is ₹82.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Xelpmoc Design and Tech? The Xelpmoc Design and Tech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Xelpmoc Design and Tech? The market cap of Xelpmoc Design and Tech is ₹122.73 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Xelpmoc Design and Tech? Today’s highest and lowest price of Xelpmoc Design and Tech are ₹84.00 and ₹81.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Xelpmoc Design and Tech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Xelpmoc Design and Tech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Xelpmoc Design and Tech is ₹165.00 and 52-week low of Xelpmoc Design and Tech is ₹77.11 as on .

How has the Xelpmoc Design and Tech performed historically in terms of returns? The Xelpmoc Design and Tech has shown returns of -1.43% over the past day, -3.62% for the past month, -15.55% over 3 months, -8.91% over 1 year, -6.83% across 3 years, and -27.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Xelpmoc Design and Tech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Xelpmoc Design and Tech are -16.17 and 1.64 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global