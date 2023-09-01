What is the Market Cap of Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd.? The market cap of Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd. is ₹130.10 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd.? P/E ratio of Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd. is -9.82 and PB ratio of Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd. is 2.03 as on .

What is the share price of Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd. is ₹89.55 as on .