Would Bill Gates be successful if he didn’t drop out of Harvard?

Bill Gates dropping out of Harvard is a significant event in both his personal life and in the history of technology. His decision to leave Harvard and start Microsoft marked a turning point in his career and set the stage for the revolution that the personal computer would bring about in the coming years.

Bill Gates showed an early interest in computers and programming. While still in high school, Gates and his friend Paul Allen started working on computer software, and they quickly became proficient in a variety of programming languages. When Gates enrolled in Harvard in 1973, he intended to study mathematics, but he also continued to work on software projects in his spare time.

At Harvard, Gates had access to some of the best computer equipment and resources available at the time, and he continued to hone his programming skills. However, he soon began to feel that his time was better spent working on his software projects than attending classes. In his second year at Harvard, Gates and Allen wrote a version of BASIC, a programming language that would become the foundation of Microsoft’s future success. They were able to sell their company.

version of BASIC to MITS, and this success fueled their desire to start their own software.

In 1975, Gates made the decision to drop out of Harvard and focus on building Microsoft. He and Allen moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico, where they set up their first office and began working on their first software product, Altair BASIC. The product was a success, and Microsoft soon began to expand and develop more software products, including the popular MS-DOS operating system, which became the standard operating system for IBM-compatible personal computers.

It’s worth noting that Gates had already achieved a significant level of success in the software industry before he dropped out of Harvard. He had co-founded a company called Traf-O-Data, which created software for traffic analysis, and had sold his first software program while still in high school. Gates’ decision to drop out of Harvard was not without controversy, and it was criticized by some who believed that he was throwing away a valuable education. However, Gates believed that the opportunities presented by the emerging personal computer industry were too great to pass up.”When the first computer using that microprocessor came out, Paul [Allen] and I said we’ve got to be the first to get in on this,” said Bill Gates. “And that’s when I left school.” While Gates’ decision to drop out of college was controversial at the time, ultimately Gates achieved great success and made a lasting impact on the world.