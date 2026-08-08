Here's the live share price of Worth Peripherals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Worth Peripherals
|11.88
|24.23
|13.57
|14.34
|2.83
|0.94
|0.56
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Worth Peripherals has gained 2.83% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Worth Peripherals has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|144.37
|147.89
|10
|143.59
|145.56
|20
|139.13
|142.18
|50
|135.72
|138.18
|100
|135.16
|138.75
|200
|111.17
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Worth Peripherals saw a rise in promoter holding to 68.20%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:21 PM IST IST
|Worth Peripherals - Execution Of Loan Agreement With Worth Wellness Private Limited, A Wholly Owned Subsidiary (''WOS'') Of T
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:03 PM IST IST
|Worth Peripherals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:45 PM IST IST
|Worth Peripherals - Update Of Commencement Of Commercial Production By M/S. Worth Wellness Private Limited, A Wholly Owned Su
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:31 PM IST IST
|Worth Peripherals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:20 PM IST IST
|Worth Peripherals - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Source: Dion Global
Worth Peripherals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MP1996PLC010808 and registration number is 010808. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 209.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Worth Peripherals is ₹161.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Worth Peripherals is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Worth Peripherals is ₹254.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Worth Peripherals are ₹169.00 and ₹150.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Worth Peripherals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Worth Peripherals is ₹201.60 and 52-week low of Worth Peripherals is ₹103.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Worth Peripherals has shown returns of 8.75% over the past day, 24.23% for the past month, 13.57% over 3 months, 2.83% over 1 year, 0.94% across 3 years, and 0.56% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Worth Peripherals are 16.56 and 1.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.62 per annum.
Source: Dion Global