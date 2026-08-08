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Worth Peripherals Share Price

NSE
BSE

WORTH PERIPHERALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Worth Peripherals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹161.50 Closed
8.75₹ 13.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Worth Peripherals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹150.00₹169.00
₹161.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹103.20₹201.60
₹161.50
Open Price
₹150.00
Prev. Close
₹148.50
Volume
7,466

Source: Dion Global

Worth Peripherals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Worth Peripherals		11.8824.2313.5714.342.830.940.56
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Worth Peripherals has gained 2.83% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Worth Peripherals has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

Worth Peripherals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Worth Peripherals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5144.37147.89
10143.59145.56
20139.13142.18
50135.72138.18
100135.16138.75
200111.170

Source: Dion Global

Worth Peripherals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Worth Peripherals saw a rise in promoter holding to 68.20%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Worth Peripherals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:21 PM IST ISTWorth Peripherals - Execution Of Loan Agreement With Worth Wellness Private Limited, A Wholly Owned Subsidiary (''WOS'') Of T
Aug 04, 2026, 10:03 PM IST ISTWorth Peripherals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Aug 04, 2026, 09:45 PM IST ISTWorth Peripherals - Update Of Commencement Of Commercial Production By M/S. Worth Wellness Private Limited, A Wholly Owned Su
Aug 04, 2026, 09:31 PM IST ISTWorth Peripherals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 04, 2026, 08:20 PM IST ISTWorth Peripherals - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Worth Peripherals

Worth Peripherals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MP1996PLC010808 and registration number is 010808. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 209.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Raminder Singh Chadha
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Amarveer Kaur Chadha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jayvir Chadha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Alok Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dilip Kumar Modak
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Palak Malviya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Worth Peripherals Share Price

What is the share price of Worth Peripherals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Worth Peripherals is ₹161.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Worth Peripherals?

The Worth Peripherals is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Worth Peripherals?

The market cap of Worth Peripherals is ₹254.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Worth Peripherals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Worth Peripherals are ₹169.00 and ₹150.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Worth Peripherals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Worth Peripherals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Worth Peripherals is ₹201.60 and 52-week low of Worth Peripherals is ₹103.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Worth Peripherals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Worth Peripherals has shown returns of 8.75% over the past day, 24.23% for the past month, 13.57% over 3 months, 2.83% over 1 year, 0.94% across 3 years, and 0.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Worth Peripherals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Worth Peripherals are 16.56 and 1.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.62 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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