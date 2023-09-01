Follow Us

WORTH PERIPHERALS LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | NSE
₹117.15 Closed
10.0510.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Worth Peripherals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹107.10₹119.60
₹117.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹84.20₹150.90
₹117.15
Open Price
₹108.45
Prev. Close
₹106.45
Volume
2,35,200

Worth Peripherals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1122.03
  • R2127.07
  • R3134.53
  • Pivot
    114.57
  • S1109.53
  • S2102.07
  • S397.03

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5118.73108.15
  • 10119.39108.55
  • 20122.56107.64
  • 50114.06104.55
  • 100106.77103
  • 200107.99103.04

Worth Peripherals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.180.6417.5014.8016.51191.7867.36
-3.1710.149.443.1911.08123.667.01
1.1425.0233.5879.24142.89783.92553.87
-1.68-13.66-1.9522.5516.23-31.2162.37
9.85-4.63-8.94-10.56-42.9679.34103.72
26.129.1814.8314.28-38.3242.4052.46
4.933.6649.6774.7820.54255.73-5.38
6.876.721.6915.63-34.6255.45144.26
7.6023.3969.44101.2353.4145.7545.75
3.490.43-7.7831.2036.521.51-2.50
-2.762.4627.4970.5024.476,206.802,800.21
11.8811.4920.688.89-20.23185.05334.12
7.47-6.7615.1846.130.85299.32236.18
4.160.35-16.3916.1581.80257.85190.84
2.85-12.16-14.322.57-43.7849.1499.48
-2.237.606.1212.18-13.56623.12544.36
-3.99-1.2621.1618.33-6.74147.5389.10
2.450.407.9621.55-30.2823.34-31.89
7.4712.5791.90127.1436.01227.01191.83
1.331.8417.0042.521.2944.6444.64

Worth Peripherals Ltd. Share Holdings

Worth Peripherals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Dividend
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend

About Worth Peripherals Ltd.

Worth Peripherals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MP1996PLC010808 and registration number is 010808. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 221.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Raminder Singh Chadha
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Amarveer Kaur Chadha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jayvir Chadha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Alok Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dilip Kumar Modak
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Palak Malviya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Worth Peripherals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Worth Peripherals Ltd.?

The market cap of Worth Peripherals Ltd. is ₹184.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Worth Peripherals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Worth Peripherals Ltd. is 10.97 and PB ratio of Worth Peripherals Ltd. is 1.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Worth Peripherals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Worth Peripherals Ltd. is ₹117.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Worth Peripherals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Worth Peripherals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Worth Peripherals Ltd. is ₹150.90 and 52-week low of Worth Peripherals Ltd. is ₹84.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

