What is the Market Cap of Worth Peripherals Ltd.? The market cap of Worth Peripherals Ltd. is ₹184.52 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Worth Peripherals Ltd.? P/E ratio of Worth Peripherals Ltd. is 10.97 and PB ratio of Worth Peripherals Ltd. is 1.29 as on .

What is the share price of Worth Peripherals Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Worth Peripherals Ltd. is ₹117.15 as on .