Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Dividend
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
Worth Peripherals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MP1996PLC010808 and registration number is 010808. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 221.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Worth Peripherals Ltd. is ₹184.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Worth Peripherals Ltd. is 10.97 and PB ratio of Worth Peripherals Ltd. is 1.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Worth Peripherals Ltd. is ₹117.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Worth Peripherals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Worth Peripherals Ltd. is ₹150.90 and 52-week low of Worth Peripherals Ltd. is ₹84.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.