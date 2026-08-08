What is the share price of Worth Peripherals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Worth Peripherals is ₹161.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Worth Peripherals? The Worth Peripherals is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Worth Peripherals? The market cap of Worth Peripherals is ₹254.38 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Worth Peripherals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Worth Peripherals are ₹169.00 and ₹150.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Worth Peripherals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Worth Peripherals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Worth Peripherals is ₹201.60 and 52-week low of Worth Peripherals is ₹103.20 as on .

How has the Worth Peripherals performed historically in terms of returns? The Worth Peripherals has shown returns of 8.75% over the past day, 24.23% for the past month, 13.57% over 3 months, 2.83% over 1 year, 0.94% across 3 years, and 0.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Worth Peripherals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Worth Peripherals are 16.56 and 1.35 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.62 per annum.

Source: Dion Global