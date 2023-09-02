Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue & Issue of Warrants
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Worth Investment and Trading Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/08/1980 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1980PLC343455 and registration number is 032932. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Worth Investment and Trading Company Ltd. is ₹36.02 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Worth Investment and Trading Company Ltd. is 38.43 and PB ratio of Worth Investment and Trading Company Ltd. is 3.08 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Worth Investment and Trading Company Ltd. is ₹56.91 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Worth Investment and Trading Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Worth Investment and Trading Company Ltd. is ₹56.91 and 52-week low of Worth Investment and Trading Company Ltd. is ₹30.00 as on Aug 28, 2023.