Here's the live share price of Worth Investment and Trading Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Worth Investment and Trading Company
|-1.04
|0.26
|-36.20
|-3.81
|-85.88
|18.52
|37.90
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Worth Investment and Trading Company has declined 85.88% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Worth Investment and Trading Company has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.92
|3.85
|10
|3.89
|3.86
|20
|3.81
|3.87
|50
|4.02
|4.01
|100
|4.01
|4.65
|200
|6.23
|7.4
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Worth Investment and Trading Company saw a rise in promoter holding to 57.13%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:58 AM IST IST
|Worth Inv. & Trading - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Outcome For Board Meeting Outcome For Board Meeting Held
|Jul 15, 2026, 09:56 PM IST IST
|Worth Inv. & Trading - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 24, 2026, 09:07 PM IST IST
|Worth Inv. & Trading - Disclosure As Per Regulation 7(2) Of SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015
|May 28, 2026, 01:57 AM IST IST
|Worth Inv. & Trading - Audited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 20
|May 28, 2026, 01:51 AM IST IST
|Worth Inv. & Trading - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Wednesday, 27Th May, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Worth Investment and Trading Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/08/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1980PLC343455 and registration number is 032932. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Worth Investment and Trading Company is ₹3.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Worth Investment and Trading Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Worth Investment and Trading Company is ₹140.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Worth Investment and Trading Company are ₹3.86 and ₹3.61.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Worth Investment and Trading Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Worth Investment and Trading Company is ₹31.50 and 52-week low of Worth Investment and Trading Company is ₹2.17 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Worth Investment and Trading Company has shown returns of 0.26% over the past day, 0.26% for the past month, -36.2% over 3 months, -85.88% over 1 year, 18.52% across 3 years, and 37.9% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Worth Investment and Trading Company are 40.15 and 3.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global