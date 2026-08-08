What is the share price of Worth Investment and Trading Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Worth Investment and Trading Company is ₹3.79 as on .

What kind of stock is Worth Investment and Trading Company? The Worth Investment and Trading Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Worth Investment and Trading Company? The market cap of Worth Investment and Trading Company is ₹140.50 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Worth Investment and Trading Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Worth Investment and Trading Company are ₹3.86 and ₹3.61.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Worth Investment and Trading Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Worth Investment and Trading Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Worth Investment and Trading Company is ₹31.50 and 52-week low of Worth Investment and Trading Company is ₹2.17 as on .

How has the Worth Investment and Trading Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Worth Investment and Trading Company has shown returns of 0.26% over the past day, 0.26% for the past month, -36.2% over 3 months, -85.88% over 1 year, 18.52% across 3 years, and 37.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Worth Investment and Trading Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Worth Investment and Trading Company are 40.15 and 3.15 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global