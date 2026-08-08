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Worth Investment and Trading Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

WORTH INVESTMENT AND TRADING COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Worth Investment and Trading Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.79 Closed
0.26₹ 0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Worth Investment and Trading Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.61₹3.86
₹3.79
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.17₹31.50
₹3.79
Open Price
₹3.86
Prev. Close
₹3.78
Volume
2,45,095

Source: Dion Global

Worth Investment and Trading Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Worth Investment and Trading Company		-1.040.26-36.20-3.81-85.8818.5237.90
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Worth Investment and Trading Company has declined 85.88% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Worth Investment and Trading Company has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Worth Investment and Trading Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Worth Investment and Trading Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.923.85
103.893.86
203.813.87
504.024.01
1004.014.65
2006.237.4

Source: Dion Global

Worth Investment and Trading Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Worth Investment and Trading Company saw a rise in promoter holding to 57.13%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Worth Investment and Trading Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:58 AM IST ISTWorth Inv. & Trading - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Outcome For Board Meeting Outcome For Board Meeting Held
Jul 15, 2026, 09:56 PM IST ISTWorth Inv. & Trading - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 24, 2026, 09:07 PM IST ISTWorth Inv. & Trading - Disclosure As Per Regulation 7(2) Of SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015
May 28, 2026, 01:57 AM IST ISTWorth Inv. & Trading - Audited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 20
May 28, 2026, 01:51 AM IST ISTWorth Inv. & Trading - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Wednesday, 27Th May, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Worth Investment and Trading Company

Worth Investment and Trading Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/08/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1980PLC343455 and registration number is 032932. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mihir R Ghatalia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Nimit R Ghatalia
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Lalit R Tulsiani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Mandal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Archana Pramod Wani
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Worth Investment and Trading Company Share Price

What is the share price of Worth Investment and Trading Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Worth Investment and Trading Company is ₹3.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Worth Investment and Trading Company?

The Worth Investment and Trading Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Worth Investment and Trading Company?

The market cap of Worth Investment and Trading Company is ₹140.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Worth Investment and Trading Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Worth Investment and Trading Company are ₹3.86 and ₹3.61.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Worth Investment and Trading Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Worth Investment and Trading Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Worth Investment and Trading Company is ₹31.50 and 52-week low of Worth Investment and Trading Company is ₹2.17 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Worth Investment and Trading Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Worth Investment and Trading Company has shown returns of 0.26% over the past day, 0.26% for the past month, -36.2% over 3 months, -85.88% over 1 year, 18.52% across 3 years, and 37.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Worth Investment and Trading Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Worth Investment and Trading Company are 40.15 and 3.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Worth Investment and Trading Company News

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