What is the Market Cap of Worth Investment and Trading Company Ltd.? The market cap of Worth Investment and Trading Company Ltd. is ₹36.02 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Worth Investment and Trading Company Ltd.? P/E ratio of Worth Investment and Trading Company Ltd. is 38.43 and PB ratio of Worth Investment and Trading Company Ltd. is 3.08 as on .

What is the share price of Worth Investment and Trading Company Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Worth Investment and Trading Company Ltd. is ₹56.91 as on .