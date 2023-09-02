Follow Us

Worth Investment and Trading Company Ltd. Share Price

WORTH INVESTMENT AND TRADING COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹56.91 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Worth Investment and Trading Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹56.91₹56.91
₹56.91
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.00₹56.91
₹56.91
Open Price
₹56.91
Prev. Close
₹56.91
Volume
0

Worth Investment and Trading Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R156.91
  • R256.91
  • R356.91
  • Pivot
    56.91
  • S156.91
  • S256.91
  • S356.91

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 543.0855.46
  • 1043.9551.9
  • 2044.6946.9
  • 5042.2541.72
  • 1004540.39
  • 20049.7640.06

Worth Investment and Trading Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
010.2566.0638.8036.15330.16285.05
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Worth Investment and Trading Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Worth Investment and Trading Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Jul, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue & Issue of Warrants
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Worth Investment and Trading Company Ltd.

Worth Investment and Trading Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/08/1980 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1980PLC343455 and registration number is 032932. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mihir R Ghatalia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Nimit R Ghatalia
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Lalit R Tulsiani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Mandal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Archana Pramod Wani
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Worth Investment and Trading Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Worth Investment and Trading Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Worth Investment and Trading Company Ltd. is ₹36.02 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Worth Investment and Trading Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Worth Investment and Trading Company Ltd. is 38.43 and PB ratio of Worth Investment and Trading Company Ltd. is 3.08 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Worth Investment and Trading Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Worth Investment and Trading Company Ltd. is ₹56.91 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Worth Investment and Trading Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Worth Investment and Trading Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Worth Investment and Trading Company Ltd. is ₹56.91 and 52-week low of Worth Investment and Trading Company Ltd. is ₹30.00 as on Aug 28, 2023.

