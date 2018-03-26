Centi-billionaire Jeff Bezos adds whopping $25 billion on top of his $100 billion in less than 3 months

Jeff Bezos’ net worth increased by a whopping billion in less than three months. (Image: Reuters)

Jeff Bezos is world’s only centi-billionaire: This is old news. Jeff Bezos added $29 billion in a year: This is old news too. The latest news is that even as the World is witnessing a massive sell-off, and people are, mostly, losing money, the Amazon founder added a whopping $25 billion to his net worth in less than three months. According to Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Jeff Bezos net worth today is $125 billion, with $25 billion added in since January 1. And this addition is despite a loss of $3.83B last week due to stock market trading in the red.

While you let that sink in, here’s another news for you — Within next 25 years, Jeff Bezos could become the World’s first trillionaire. 2017 has been an extraordinary year of Jeff Bezos with Amazon’s stocks surging to record highs in quick succession. Amazon.com Inc’s shares added to a 12-month surge that’s lifted the online shopping giant’s market value by almost 57%, Bloomberg reported. Last October, on the back of the massive sale season, kicked off on Black Friday, his fortune $100 billion for the first time a month later. Second on the index is Bill Gates with $89.1 billion.

53-year-old Jeff Bezos became the first billionaire net worth with 11 zeros since 1999, when Bill Gates had hit the mark. Jeff Bezos founded Amazon in 1994 as internet merchant books and in next two decades, it became the world’s largest online sales platform. Jeff Bezos expanded his business in the aerospace sector in 2000 with his company Blue Origin and also bought Pulitzer award-winning newspaper The Washington Post.