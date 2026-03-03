Facebook Pixel Code
Here's the live share price of Womancart along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹161.00 Closed
-2.28₹ -3.75
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Womancart Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹158.00₹163.00
₹161.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹141.50₹358.00
₹161.00
Open Price
₹162.95
Prev. Close
₹164.75
Volume
8,400

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Womancart has gained 5.56% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -51.80%.

Womancart’s current P/E of 10.96x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Womancart Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Womancart		5.26-11.12-44.86-35.55-51.219.435.56
Eternal		-4.38-13.20-18.43-25.529.3365.4314.03
Swiggy		-7.96-9.05-28.33-32.88-11.43-14.10-8.72
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		-0.865.580.399.0062.5020.05-6.76
Meesho		0.354.14-8.57-8.57-8.57-2.94-1.78
Brainbees Solutions		0.87-20.56-28.67-40.80-43.28-31.90-20.59
CarTrade Tech		-0.16-32.07-42.64-31.2617.5254.463.42
One Mobikwik Systems		-9.09-20.92-18.78-35.33-33.14-29.24-18.74
Macobs Technologies		-1.00-4.63-1.125.4831.5427.2915.58
Intrasoft Technologies		-5.25-19.63-23.95-31.35-30.07-16.580.29
Digidrive Distributors		-6.45-8.68-25.30-36.37-28.39-40.61-26.85
Nandani Creation		-3.45-2.389.85-11.09-11.14-25.2111.25
Net Avenue Technologies		-1.0822.67-2.1315.00-20.00-51.33-35.08

Over the last one year, Womancart has declined 51.21% compared to peers like Eternal (9.33%), Swiggy (-11.43%), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (62.50%). From a 5 year perspective, Womancart has outperformed peers relative to Eternal (14.03%) and Swiggy (-8.72%).

Womancart Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Womancart Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5161.74163.12
10170.62167.42
20174.61178.43
50223.81210.55
100256.69234.65
200248.14248.87

Womancart Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Womancart saw a drop in promoter holding to 42.52%, while DII stake decreased to 5.08%, FII holding fell to 1.29%, and public shareholding moved up to 51.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

About Womancart

Womancart Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999DL2018PLC336138 and registration number is 336138. Currently company belongs to the Industry of E-Commerce/E-Retail. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 50.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Madhu Sudan Pahwa
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Veena Pahwa
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Prerna Pahwa
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Hari Kishan Babbar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Pawah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shyam Batra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Megh Vinayak
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Ms. Nimisha Jain
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Kunal Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Palakh Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Womancart Share Price

What is the share price of Womancart?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Womancart is ₹161.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Womancart?

The Womancart is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Womancart?

The market cap of Womancart is ₹107.73 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Womancart?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Womancart are ₹163.00 and ₹158.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Womancart?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Womancart stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Womancart is ₹358.00 and 52-week low of Womancart is ₹141.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Womancart performed historically in terms of returns?

The Womancart has shown returns of -2.28% over the past day, -28.73% for the past month, -49.61% over 3 months, -51.8% over 1 year, 9.43% across 3 years, and 5.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Womancart?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Womancart are 10.96 and 1.51 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

