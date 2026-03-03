Here's the live share price of Womancart along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Womancart has gained 5.56% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -51.80%.
Womancart’s current P/E of 10.96x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Womancart
|5.26
|-11.12
|-44.86
|-35.55
|-51.21
|9.43
|5.56
|Eternal
|-4.38
|-13.20
|-18.43
|-25.52
|9.33
|65.43
|14.03
|Swiggy
|-7.96
|-9.05
|-28.33
|-32.88
|-11.43
|-14.10
|-8.72
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|-0.86
|5.58
|0.39
|9.00
|62.50
|20.05
|-6.76
|Meesho
|0.35
|4.14
|-8.57
|-8.57
|-8.57
|-2.94
|-1.78
|Brainbees Solutions
|0.87
|-20.56
|-28.67
|-40.80
|-43.28
|-31.90
|-20.59
|CarTrade Tech
|-0.16
|-32.07
|-42.64
|-31.26
|17.52
|54.46
|3.42
|One Mobikwik Systems
|-9.09
|-20.92
|-18.78
|-35.33
|-33.14
|-29.24
|-18.74
|Macobs Technologies
|-1.00
|-4.63
|-1.12
|5.48
|31.54
|27.29
|15.58
|Intrasoft Technologies
|-5.25
|-19.63
|-23.95
|-31.35
|-30.07
|-16.58
|0.29
|Digidrive Distributors
|-6.45
|-8.68
|-25.30
|-36.37
|-28.39
|-40.61
|-26.85
|Nandani Creation
|-3.45
|-2.38
|9.85
|-11.09
|-11.14
|-25.21
|11.25
|Net Avenue Technologies
|-1.08
|22.67
|-2.13
|15.00
|-20.00
|-51.33
|-35.08
Over the last one year, Womancart has declined 51.21% compared to peers like Eternal (9.33%), Swiggy (-11.43%), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (62.50%). From a 5 year perspective, Womancart has outperformed peers relative to Eternal (14.03%) and Swiggy (-8.72%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|161.74
|163.12
|10
|170.62
|167.42
|20
|174.61
|178.43
|50
|223.81
|210.55
|100
|256.69
|234.65
|200
|248.14
|248.87
In the latest quarter, Womancart saw a drop in promoter holding to 42.52%, while DII stake decreased to 5.08%, FII holding fell to 1.29%, and public shareholding moved up to 51.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Womancart fact sheet for more information
Womancart Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999DL2018PLC336138 and registration number is 336138. Currently company belongs to the Industry of E-Commerce/E-Retail. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 50.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Womancart is ₹161.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Womancart is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Womancart is ₹107.73 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Womancart are ₹163.00 and ₹158.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Womancart stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Womancart is ₹358.00 and 52-week low of Womancart is ₹141.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Womancart has shown returns of -2.28% over the past day, -28.73% for the past month, -49.61% over 3 months, -51.8% over 1 year, 9.43% across 3 years, and 5.56% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Womancart are 10.96 and 1.51 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.