Here's the live share price of WOL 3D India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of WOL 3D India has declined 7.88% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 15.20%.
WOL 3D India’s current P/E of 12.46x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|WOL 3D India
|-0.95
|-0.75
|-36.98
|-10.43
|24.78
|-12.79
|-7.88
|DOMS Industries
|-4.44
|-6.72
|-13.39
|-9.74
|-4.35
|19.44
|11.25
|DB Corp
|-0.27
|-10.81
|-15.19
|-18.35
|7.49
|30.39
|16.63
|Flair Writing Industries Ltd
|0.89
|0.60
|7.44
|-3.18
|51.94
|-11.55
|-7.10
|Navneet Education
|-4.62
|-12.59
|-0.94
|-8.58
|3.78
|13.53
|10.27
|TCPL Packaging
|-1.89
|-3.07
|-14.71
|-21.92
|-34.67
|26.95
|46.19
|Jagran Prakashan
|-0.90
|-5.96
|-10.52
|-12.53
|-4.96
|-3.93
|2.71
|Kokuyo Camlin
|-2.88
|-4.29
|-14.02
|-31.60
|-21.76
|3.02
|3.55
|Sandesh
|-3.33
|-4.19
|-12.00
|-22.10
|-6.99
|2.93
|6.84
|Linc
|-5.73
|-6.25
|-9.53
|-19.26
|-0.21
|-7.44
|19.48
|Repro India
|-4.46
|-8.26
|-20.27
|-15.86
|-12.41
|0.10
|1.05
|Universus Photo Imagings
|21.41
|138.35
|90.54
|76.21
|140.84
|4.15
|20.37
|Hindustan Media Ventures
|-4.47
|-7.32
|2.82
|-22.73
|-15.06
|9.01
|-0.90
|HT Media
|-5.45
|-3.88
|-10.88
|-19.53
|20.85
|4.19
|-4.36
|DIC India
|-2.62
|-4.71
|4.33
|-11.45
|-17.08
|10.09
|4.88
|Creative Graphics Solutions India
|0.93
|-5.09
|-25.95
|-38.79
|-0.94
|-5.82
|-3.53
|Sambhaav Media
|-3.25
|-8.81
|-27.14
|7.53
|4.54
|35.03
|21.92
|Sundaram Multi Pap
|-12.26
|-17.58
|-25.68
|-31.31
|-32.34
|-17.25
|-0.58
|Orient Press
|2.39
|6.13
|-20.91
|-26.81
|-20.14
|4.56
|-6.60
|Kshitij Polyline
|-4.36
|26.44
|7.79
|-15.97
|-21.73
|-49.93
|-7.43
Over the last one year, WOL 3D India has gained 24.78% compared to peers like DOMS Industries (-4.35%), DB Corp (7.49%), Flair Writing Industries Ltd (51.94%). From a 5 year perspective, WOL 3D India has underperformed peers relative to DOMS Industries (11.25%) and DB Corp (16.63%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|128.55
|129.35
|10
|128.22
|128.92
|20
|128.39
|129.65
|50
|142.27
|137.58
|100
|145.38
|142.21
|200
|142.3
|142.43
In the latest quarter, WOL 3D India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.65%, FII holding fell to 0.51%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the WOL 3D India fact sheet for more information
WOL 3D India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/11/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74110MH1988PLC049454 and registration number is 049454. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Printing/Publishing/Stationery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 48.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for WOL 3D India is ₹125.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The WOL 3D India is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of WOL 3D India is ₹80.91 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of WOL 3D India are ₹127.50 and ₹125.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which WOL 3D India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of WOL 3D India is ₹209.95 and 52-week low of WOL 3D India is ₹97.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The WOL 3D India has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, 9.09% for the past month, -38.65% over 3 months, 15.2% over 1 year, -12.79% across 3 years, and -7.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of WOL 3D India are 12.46 and 2.02 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.