With over $150 million crypto investments last week, investors seemingly unfazed by price correction

Despite recent correction in prices of cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, crypto investors have continued to back them in the past week. In fact, investments into digital assets were marginally up from $151 million during the second week of November to $154 million last week “with the most recent price correction, where Bitcoin prices fell by 12 per cent over the week, seemingly not impacting the positive investor sentiment,” according to the data from digital asset management firm CoinShares’ weekly report on digital asset fund flows.

As per CoinGecko, Bitcoin had dropped over 12 per cent in the past seven days along with all major altcoins including Ethereum (10.4 per cent), Binance Coin (11.6 per cent), Solana (10.3 per cent), Cardano (12.2 per cent), XRP (12 per cent), Polkadot (13.5 per cent), Dogecoin (15.3 per cent), while Avalanche had reported a jump of 39 per cent in price, at the time of writing this report.

Bitcoin continued to witness the majority of inflows last week totalling $114 million up from $98 million in the preceding week. This has helped it retain assets under management (AuM) share of 67 per cent over the last month amongst investment products. Although this wasn’t reflected in market prices, with Bitcoin dropping 4 per cent over the month in comparison to Ethereum that jumped 14 per cent during the same period. This disparity, said CoinShares, may be due to the recently launched ETFs in the US where investment products saw 90 per cent of inflows.

Inflows into altcoins last week were led by Ethereum with $12.6 million followed by $8.5 million into Solana, $5 million into Polkadot, and others. “Inflows into world computer assets suggest that investors favour Solana,” the report noted. Solana recorded $43 million inflows over the last month versus Cardano at $23 million. Few altcoins including Cardano had reported minor outlaws for the time first time in many months. Last week outflows for Cardano stood at $2.1 million.

