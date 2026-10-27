Wiscon Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U46522DL2022PLC404671 and registration number is 404671. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electronics - Equipment/Components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 73.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.