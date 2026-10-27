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Wiscon Industries Share Price

Sector
Electronics

Wiscon Industries has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Oct 27, 2026 and will close on Oct 29, 2026. The price band has been set at 194.00-204.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Wiscon Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Wiscon Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Syrma SGS Technology		-3.37-14.3713.6152.6998.0836.136.94
Kaynes Technology India		1.75-9.63.94-21.16-50.9212.6736.81
Dynamatic Technologies		-10.22-6.9315.96-1.5156.9245.5335.09
GNG Electronics		1.25.4220.6583.96120.7128.5716.28
Cyient DLM		0.16-18.4812.5287.0366.295.6812.21
Centum Electronics		-1.05-13.7312.5737.4858.0943.3250.01
Aimtron Electronics		-5.34-10.620.2563.62122.5785.3244.8
Hirect		-12.09-18.1-27.53.3914.7863.0963.19
Vinyas Innovative Technologies		-14.35-6.529.4623.3416.249.3432.13
RIR Power Electronics		-9.66-20.48-5.81-9.68-9.68-3.34-2.02
MIC Electronics		-1.021.38-1.48-12.94-37.08-5.3919.29
Sahasra Electronic Solutions		-2.25-8.8125.7433.4456.09-10.07-6.17
Osel Devices		-2.96-12.64-19.9-40.39-44.5817.3710.08
SPEL Semiconductor		-5-18.54-32.48-32.48-32.48-12.27-7.55
Nitiraj Engineers		-5.48-13.08-13.11-7.040.1411.7831.36
IC Electricals Company		1.26-18.64-32.09-40.13-40.13-15.72-9.75
Richa Info Systems		011.54-6.4544.168.7515.14-6.03
PRO FX Tech		8.33-7.08-11.56-13.33-27.98-13.3-8.21
Delta Manufacturing		-10.46-6.71-7.29-16.89-31.12-14.18-5.66

Source: Dion Global

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About Wiscon Industries

Wiscon Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U46522DL2022PLC404671 and registration number is 404671. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electronics - Equipment/Components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 73.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sidhant Dalmia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Kumar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Prempal Singh
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Aarti
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Chetna
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul Saini
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

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