Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.30
|6.37
|17.61
|18.61
|81.72
|221.15
|67.08
|6.60
|-0.37
|33.60
|73.26
|24.80
|223.63
|10.46
|-2.58
|14.95
|13.47
|22.05
|87.90
|676.39
|295.05
|0.20
|-0.70
|4.31
|8.94
|-6.97
|75.68
|140.93
|-9.86
|-14.63
|-11.21
|-19.62
|-37.87
|-5.37
|-44.25
|9.69
|20.26
|26.07
|18.57
|-22.85
|161.50
|17.99
|0.18
|4.16
|10.95
|10.95
|10.95
|10.95
|10.95
|3.20
|-1.89
|35.39
|57.07
|55.80
|68.86
|111.25
|0.08
|4.07
|34.48
|23.58
|70.05
|3,612.71
|7,498.50
|0.53
|13.24
|-7.11
|-47.23
|-83.50
|10,195.83
|6,802.23
|1.70
|6.96
|18.89
|24.76
|-16.18
|32.56
|-27.87
|-1.80
|0.56
|-10.35
|45.41
|52.64
|962.70
|3,832.00
|0.11
|-0.19
|8.49
|14.10
|4.50
|163.93
|103.53
|5.63
|4.21
|-0.36
|-12.74
|-31.08
|3,022.63
|1,124.03
|4.90
|0.67
|11.33
|13.54
|-3.84
|139.22
|25.08
|5.96
|18.17
|31.27
|6.78
|-48.29
|224.42
|84.32
|6.73
|21.55
|22.70
|28.36
|2.11
|439.20
|47.04
|-8.68
|42.64
|61.41
|65.83
|28.06
|413.36
|107.28
|-5.15
|-25.84
|-70.26
|-70.26
|-79.59
|206.94
|-90.22
|0.56
|0
|-26.05
|-39.27
|-76.28
|-78.77
|-66.62
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/1957 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29265WB1957PLC023379 and registration number is 023379. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 95.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) Ltd. is ₹51.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) Ltd. is 37.84 and PB ratio of Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) Ltd. is 1.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) Ltd. is ₹167.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) Ltd. is ₹234.40 and 52-week low of Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) Ltd. is ₹83.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.