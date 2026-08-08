Here's the live share price of Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Wires and Fabriks (S.A.)
|8.98
|-5.92
|-16.77
|-15.35
|-44.61
|-5.85
|12.13
|Garware Technical Fibres
|10.52
|11.76
|20.63
|15.15
|-6.03
|7.96
|2.84
|Kusumgar
|9.80
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Sanathan Textiles
|1.61
|5.41
|4.69
|8.85
|0.66
|7.33
|4.34
|Jindal Worldwide
|1.47
|29.92
|43.33
|33.75
|8.00
|-16.96
|22.91
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|2.74
|6.21
|4.14
|11.20
|33.57
|184.48
|126.50
|GHCL Textiles
|7.14
|9.98
|30.60
|45.61
|50.20
|16.85
|11.26
|Birla Cotsyn (India)
|0
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|6.51
|3.86
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|5.27
|2.23
|-6.59
|-5.90
|-24.33
|-4.30
|4.94
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-0.13
|3.30
|0.92
|22.96
|1.69
|-6.33
|-10.70
|VTM
|-1.33
|-7.92
|-17.34
|-39.00
|-34.84
|38.74
|31.51
|True Green Bio Energy
|0.83
|-0.08
|27.16
|198.54
|188.27
|116.04
|44.16
|Kesoram Industries
|1.43
|20.87
|13.37
|44.96
|150.00
|-46.49
|-30.33
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|-6.90
|-16.51
|35.57
|25.82
|-11.91
|40.35
|19.69
|Alpine Texworld
|-13.28
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-13.98
|-8.64
|Game Changers Texfab
|29.57
|40.77
|13.99
|8.56
|18.88
|5.94
|3.52
|RRIL
|3.66
|0.56
|-11.86
|0.56
|11.43
|-1.87
|8.15
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|1.46
|3.17
|5.01
|2.66
|-5.12
|-15.48
|-14.47
|Osiajee Texfab
|-12.48
|-29.42
|-38.70
|-37.95
|-2.09
|83.40
|47.93
|Popees Baby Care India
|0
|16.55
|18.56
|-17.13
|30.98
|54.42
|29.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) has declined 44.61% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|122.51
|126.24
|10
|130.54
|127.89
|20
|133.92
|132.02
|50
|146.12
|140.06
|100
|147.71
|149.69
|200
|176.51
|164.95
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:03 PM IST IST
|Wires and Fabriks (S - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026.
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:37 PM IST IST
|Wires and Fabriks (S - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 30, 2026, 06:58 PM IST IST
|Wires and Fabriks (S - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:49 PM IST IST
|Wires and Fabriks (S - Proceedings Of The 69Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company Held On 29Th July, 2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:42 PM IST IST
|Wires and Fabriks (S - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/1957 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29265WB1957PLC023379 and registration number is 023379. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 115.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) is ₹133.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) is ₹40.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) are ₹133.50 and ₹133.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) is ₹264.00 and 52-week low of Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) is ₹118.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) has shown returns of -0.37% over the past day, -5.92% for the past month, -16.77% over 3 months, -44.61% over 1 year, -5.85% across 3 years, and 12.13% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) are 154.51 and 0.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.07 per annum.
Source: Dion Global