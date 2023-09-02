What is the Market Cap of Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) Ltd.? The market cap of Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) Ltd. is ₹51.04 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) Ltd.? P/E ratio of Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) Ltd. is 37.84 and PB ratio of Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) Ltd. is 1.08 as on .

What is the share price of Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) Ltd. is ₹167.00 as on .