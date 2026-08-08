What is the share price of Wires and Fabriks (S.A.)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) is ₹133.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Wires and Fabriks (S.A.)? The Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Wires and Fabriks (S.A.)? The market cap of Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) is ₹40.80 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Wires and Fabriks (S.A.)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) are ₹133.50 and ₹133.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Wires and Fabriks (S.A.)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) is ₹264.00 and 52-week low of Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) is ₹118.75 as on .

How has the Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) performed historically in terms of returns? The Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) has shown returns of -0.37% over the past day, -5.92% for the past month, -16.77% over 3 months, -44.61% over 1 year, -5.85% across 3 years, and 12.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Wires and Fabriks (S.A.)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) are 154.51 and 0.81 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.07 per annum.

Source: Dion Global