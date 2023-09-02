Follow Us

WIRES AND FABRIKS (S.A.) LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹167.00 Closed
1.582.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹160.50₹167.00
₹167.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹83.05₹234.40
₹167.00
Open Price
₹166.90
Prev. Close
₹164.40
Volume
1,981

Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1169.17
  • R2171.33
  • R3175.67
  • Pivot
    164.83
  • S1162.67
  • S2158.33
  • S3156.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5105.13163.14
  • 10108.04162.64
  • 20107.2161.83
  • 5098.48161.29
  • 10093.81156.49
  • 20092.45144.14

Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.306.3717.6118.6181.72221.1567.08
6.60-0.3733.6073.2624.80223.6310.46
-2.5814.9513.4722.0587.90676.39295.05
0.20-0.704.318.94-6.9775.68140.93
-9.86-14.63-11.21-19.62-37.87-5.37-44.25
9.6920.2626.0718.57-22.85161.5017.99
0.184.1610.9510.9510.9510.9510.95
3.20-1.8935.3957.0755.8068.86111.25
0.084.0734.4823.5870.053,612.717,498.50
0.5313.24-7.11-47.23-83.5010,195.836,802.23
1.706.9618.8924.76-16.1832.56-27.87
-1.800.56-10.3545.4152.64962.703,832.00
0.11-0.198.4914.104.50163.93103.53
5.634.21-0.36-12.74-31.083,022.631,124.03
4.900.6711.3313.54-3.84139.2225.08
5.9618.1731.276.78-48.29224.4284.32
6.7321.5522.7028.362.11439.2047.04
-8.6842.6461.4165.8328.06413.36107.28
-5.15-25.84-70.26-70.26-79.59206.94-90.22
0.560-26.05-39.27-76.28-78.77-66.62

Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) Ltd. Share Holdings

Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) Ltd.

Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/1957 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29265WB1957PLC023379 and registration number is 023379. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 95.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kishan Kumar Khaitan
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Devesh Khaitan
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Kumar Khaitan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rishi Bajoria
    Director
  • Mr. Satish Ajmera
    Director
  • Mr. Saroj Khemka
    Director
  • Dr. Sudhir Bhandari
    Director
  • Ms. Pranika Khaitan Rawat
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Singh
    Director

FAQs on Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) Ltd.?

The market cap of Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) Ltd. is ₹51.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) Ltd. is 37.84 and PB ratio of Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) Ltd. is 1.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) Ltd. is ₹167.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) Ltd. is ₹234.40 and 52-week low of Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) Ltd. is ₹83.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

