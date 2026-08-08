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Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) Share Price

NSE
BSE

WIRES AND FABRIKS (S.A.)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹133.50 Closed
-0.37₹ -0.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹133.50₹133.50
₹133.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹118.75₹264.00
₹133.50
Open Price
₹133.50
Prev. Close
₹134.00
Volume
28

Source: Dion Global

Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Wires and Fabriks (S.A.)		8.98-5.92-16.77-15.35-44.61-5.8512.13
Garware Technical Fibres		10.5211.7620.6315.15-6.037.962.84
Kusumgar		9.805.895.895.895.891.931.15
Sanathan Textiles		1.615.414.698.850.667.334.34
Jindal Worldwide		1.4729.9243.3333.758.00-16.9622.91
Aayush Art and Bullion		2.746.214.1411.2033.57184.48126.50
GHCL Textiles		7.149.9830.6045.6150.2016.8511.26
Birla Cotsyn (India)		020.8520.8520.8520.856.513.86
Voith Paper Fabrics India		5.272.23-6.59-5.90-24.33-4.304.94
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-0.133.300.9222.961.69-6.33-10.70
VTM		-1.33-7.92-17.34-39.00-34.8438.7431.51
True Green Bio Energy		0.83-0.0827.16198.54188.27116.0444.16
Kesoram Industries		1.4320.8713.3744.96150.00-46.49-30.33
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		-6.90-16.5135.5725.82-11.9140.3519.69
Alpine Texworld		-13.28-36.36-36.36-36.36-36.36-13.98-8.64
Game Changers Texfab		29.5740.7713.998.5618.885.943.52
RRIL		3.660.56-11.860.5611.43-1.878.15
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		1.463.175.012.66-5.12-15.48-14.47
Osiajee Texfab		-12.48-29.42-38.70-37.95-2.0983.4047.93
Popees Baby Care India		016.5518.56-17.1330.9854.4229.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) has declined 44.61% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).

Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5122.51126.24
10130.54127.89
20133.92132.02
50146.12140.06
100147.71149.69
200176.51164.95

Source: Dion Global

Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:03 PM IST ISTWires and Fabriks (S - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026.
Jul 30, 2026, 11:37 PM IST ISTWires and Fabriks (S - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 30, 2026, 06:58 PM IST ISTWires and Fabriks (S - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 29, 2026, 10:49 PM IST ISTWires and Fabriks (S - Proceedings Of The 69Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company Held On 29Th July, 2026
Jul 29, 2026, 10:42 PM IST ISTWires and Fabriks (S - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About Wires and Fabriks (S.A.)

Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/1957 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29265WB1957PLC023379 and registration number is 023379. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 115.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kishan Kumar Khaitan
    Chairman
  • Mr. Devesh Khaitan
    Joint Managing Director
  • Dr. Mahendra Kumar Khaitan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rishi Bajoria
    Director
  • Mr. Bhagirath Modi
    Director
  • Dr. Sudhir Bhandari
    Director
  • Ms. Shailja Khaitan
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Singh
    Director

FAQs on Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) Share Price

What is the share price of Wires and Fabriks (S.A.)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) is ₹133.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Wires and Fabriks (S.A.)?

The Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Wires and Fabriks (S.A.)?

The market cap of Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) is ₹40.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Wires and Fabriks (S.A.)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) are ₹133.50 and ₹133.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Wires and Fabriks (S.A.)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) is ₹264.00 and 52-week low of Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) is ₹118.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) has shown returns of -0.37% over the past day, -5.92% for the past month, -16.77% over 3 months, -44.61% over 1 year, -5.85% across 3 years, and 12.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Wires and Fabriks (S.A.)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) are 154.51 and 0.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.07 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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