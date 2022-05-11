Wipro, Zomato, Paytm among 213 stocks to hit 52-week low on BSE amid sell-off, 46 scrips at fresh highs

Indian equity markets turned negative on Wednesday as selling pressure built up in IT and FMCG counters. The key indices were choppy in trade, in line with global markets ahead of key macro-economic data. While S&P BSE Sensex fell more than 800 points, NSE Nifty 50 dived below 16,000 support zone to hit a low of 15,992. All the sectoral indices were trading in the red with realty, power, capital gods, FMCG, auto, IT and metal down 1-2%. In broader markets, BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices fell 1.54% and 3.12% respectively. A total of 213 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE intraday, while 46 scrips were at new highs.

Stocks that hit 52-weeh high, low on BSE

Avro India, CWD, Galactico Corporate Services, Mehta Housing Finance, Mid India Industries, Panth Infinity, Sadhna Broadcast, SEL Manufacturing Company, Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem, Universal Star-Chem Allied, Virat Industries were among the stocks that hit 52-week high on BSE. Meanwhile, Anant Raj, Astrazeneca Pharma, Bajaj Electricals, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, Bosch, Campus Activewear, Can Fin Homes, Dabur India, Dixon Technologies, Glemark Pharma, HDFC AMC, IDFC First Bank, IndiGo Paints, JK Lakshmi Cement, C.E. Infosystems (MapMyIndia), MCX, Medplus, One 97 Communications (Paytm), Info Edge (Naukri), Zomato, Wipro were among the scrips at fresh lows.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on NSE

A total of 17 securities hit 52-week high on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday, while 259 shares were at new lows. Global Education, Kohinoor Foods, Kritika Wires, Madhya Bharat Agro Products, Sonam Clock, Vaxtex Cotfab were among the stock that high fresh highs. On the flip side, Aurobindo Pharma, Bajaj Consumer Care, Bank of India, Birla Corporation, CSB Bank, Eldeco Housing And Industries, Finolex Cables, Granules India, Gulf Oil Lubricants, Hindustan Zinc, Indiabulls Housing Finance, ICICI Securities, Jubilant Foodworks, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Medplus Health Services, Natco Pharma, Orient Cement, PNB Housing Finance, Steel Authority of India were among the stocks that hit 52-week lows.

Sensex, Nifty top gainers, losers

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC were the only gainers in Sensex pack, while NTPC, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Wipro, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, L&T, ITC, HUL, Maruti Suzuki India, SBI, Tech Mahindra were the top losers. In the Nifty 50 pack, ONGC, SBI Life, HDFC Life, Cipla and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top gainers, while Shree Cement, Tata Steel, NTPC, Tata Motors and Bajaj Finserv were the laggards.