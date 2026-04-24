The Indian tech sector stocks are in the limelight after the Q4 results. The big four- TCS, Infosys, Wipro and HCLTech have declared their financial performance for Q4 and FY26. Now, shifting the focus specifically to Wipro and HCLTech, here is a look at how the stocks fare in terms of FY27 outlook, hiring, deal wins and dividend payout.

Wipro vs HCLTech: FY27 guidance outlook

Wipro’s outlook appears more cautious in the near term. The company expects Q1FY27 revenue to range from flat to a decline of up to 2% in constant currency terms.

HCLTech has given a clear outlook, albeit cautious, for FY27. It expects revenue growth between 1% and 4% year-on-year in constant currency terms. Services growth is guided between 1.5% and 4.5%, while EBIT margin is expected to remain in the 17.5% to 18.5% range.

Wipro vs HCLTech: Q4 earnings performance

Looking at financial performance, both companies reported growth, but the trend differs slightly.

The IT major Wipro announced its result on April 16. The company has reported Q4 net profit of Rs 3,502 crore. This shows a small decline of 1.85% year-on-year. However, sequentially, profit of the company surged over 12%. Furthermore, revenue came in at Rs 24,236 crore, growing 9.77% year-on-year and 3% quarter-on-quarter.

In addition to this, the margins of the company remained steady.

HCLTech’s Q4 net profit rose 4.2% year-on-year to Rs 4,488 crore, while sequential growth stood at over 10%. Revenue came in at Rs 33,981 crore, up 12.35% year-on-year.

However, margin pressure was visible. EBIT margin stood at 17.7%, down from 19.4% in the previous quarter and slightly lower year-on-year.

Wipro vs HCLTech: Dividend payout

Wipro and HCLTech have taken different approaches when it comes to shareholder payouts.

Wipro chose not to declare a separate final dividend. Instead, it treated its interim dividend announced in January and July earlier as the full-year payout.

The company in its regulatory filing said, “During the year ended March 31, 2026, the Company paid an interim dividend of Rs 11 per equity share (Rs 5 declared on July 17, 2025, and Rs 6 declared on January 16, 2026).”

This means Rs 11 per share stands as its total dividend for FY26.

HCLTech, however, announced an interim dividend for the next financial year.

“The Board of Directors has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 24/- per equity share…for the Financial Year 2026-27,” the company said through the exchange filing.

The record date is April 25, 2026, and payment is scheduled for May 5, 2026.

To break it simple, Wipro closed FY26 payouts, while HCLTech has already started FY27 distributions.

Company Dividend Type Dividend per Share (Rs) Financial Year Wipro Interim (treated as final) 11 FY26 HCL Technologies Interim 24 FY27

Wipro vs HCLTech: Deal wins and pipeline

Wipro reported total bookings of $3,455 million in Q4. While this showed a slight improvement sequentially, it declined 12.64% compared to last year. Large deal bookings came in at $1,440 million, down sharply year-on-year.

HCLTech, in comparison, reported new deal wins worth $1,936 million in Q4. For the full year FY26, its total contract value stood at $9,323 million. The company also highlighted multiple advanced AI-related deals during the quarter.

Wipro vs HCLTech: Buyback

One of the biggest differentiators this quarter is capital allocation.

Wipro announced a Rs 15,000 crore share buyback at Rs 250 per share. The company plans to buy back up to 60 crore shares, about 5.7% of its equity.

HCLTech has not announced any buyback.

Wipro vs HCLTech: Share price performance

Wipro has gained around 7% in the last one month. However, over six months and one year, the stock has declined about 16%. So far in 2026, the share price of Wipro has seen a negative return of around 24%.

HCLTech, on the other hand has tumbled about 7% in the last one month. Looking at a longer time frame of six months, it fell 16%. On a yearly basis, the share declined around 19%. In 2026 so far, the stock has fallen about 22%.