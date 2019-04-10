Wipro’s third share buyback in 3 years, board to consider proposal on April 16; key things to know

It would be Wipro’s third buyback.

IT major Wipro on Wednesday said that its board will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company on meeting to be held next week. It would be Wipro’s third buyback. The firm did a buyback of Rs 2,500 crore worth of shares in 2016 and Rs 11,000 crore worth of shares in 2017.

“Further to our earlier intimation of a meeting of the board of directors (the “Board”) of Wipro Limited (the “Company”) to be held over April 15-16, 2019 and pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(b) and 29(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the Company at its meeting scheduled to be held on April 16, 2019”, Wipro said in a regulatory filing.

“The outcome of the Board Meeting will be disseminated to the stock exchanges after conclusion of the Board meeting on April 16, 2019”, it added.

The shares of Wipro moved higher by 3 per cent to Rs 282 on the BSE after a report said the firm may announce share buyback worth of Rs 12,000 crore.

Wipro shares closed at Rs 281, higher 7.55 points, or 2.76 per cent on BSE today.

Meanwhile, IT services major had posted a 31.8 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,544.5 crore for Q3FY18 compared to the year-ago period. Wipro’s revenue from operations expanded 10.17 per cent to Rs 15,059.5 crore during the period under review from Rs 13,669 crore in the third quarter of FY18.

“Our strategic investments, backed by strong client relationships and client spends towards enterprise modernisation and digital transformation have enabled us to deliver a very satisfying quarter,” Wipro CEO and Executive Director Abidali Z Neemuchwala had then said.