Shares of Wipro rose as much as 3% to Rs 209 on the BSE on Friday after the company said its board will consider a share buyback along with its fourth-quarter results on April 16. The stock, which has declined sharply this year, saw fresh interest following the announcement, even as the broader IT pack remains under pressure.

The company said in an exchange filing, “The Board of Directors of the Company will be considering a proposal to buyback equity shares of the Company… at its meeting scheduled to be held over April 15-16, 2026.”

Buyback to be discussed with Q4 results

The proposal will be taken up at the same board meeting where Wipro will approve its March quarter results. The company has already informed exchanges that it will announce results on April 16 after market hours, followed by a management interaction later in the evening.

If approved, this would be Wipro’s first buyback since 2023, when it repurchased shares worth around Rs 12,000 crore. The company has not yet disclosed the size, pricing or route for the proposed buyback.

The filing added, “The outcome of the Board meeting will be communicated to the stock exchanges soon after conclusion of the Board meeting on April 16, 2026.”

Stock performance remains weak

Despite the recent uptick, Wipro’s stock has remained under pressure across most time frames. Over the past month, the stock has edged up 1.69%, offering a brief pause after a prolonged decline. However, the broader trend continues to be negative, with the stock down 17.84% over 6 months and 23.57% so far this year. Over a 1-year period, it has fallen 14.77%.

Looking further back, the weakness becomes more pronounced. Over a 3-year period, returns have remained subdued, reflecting inconsistent growth and pressure on valuations, while the 5-year performance shows a decline of 9.21%, pointing to limited long-term wealth creation despite intermittent rallies.

Period Price Change (INR) % Change Past month +3.40 +1.69% Past 6 months -44.37 -17.84% Year to date -63.02 -23.57% Past year -35.42 -14.77% Past 5 years -20.72 -9.21%

Demand environment and outlook

IT stocks, including Wipro, have faced pressure in recent months amid uncertainty around client spending and the pace of technology investments. Rapid changes linked to artificial intelligence have also added to volatility, affecting valuations across the sector.

Wipro has indicated a stable near-term outlook. For the March 2026 quarter, the company expects IT services revenue in the range of $2.64 billion to $2.69 billion, implying flat to 2% sequential growth in constant currency terms.

Conclusion

The board’s decision on the buyback, expected alongside earnings on April 16, will be closely watched. After a prolonged decline in the stock, the proposed repurchase could offer some support, while the results and management commentary will provide further clarity on growth and execution in the coming quarters.