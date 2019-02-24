Wipro shareholders approve bonus issue, increase in authorised share capital

By: | Published: February 24, 2019 9:50 PM

The filing said the 98.82 per cent votes cast were in favour of increasing the authorised share capital, and 99.81 per cent votes cast were in favour of offering bonus shares.

Wipro, Wipro shareholders, share capital, bonus shares, board of directors, wipro board of directors, market newsIn January, Wipro’s board had approved an issue of bonus shares wherein shareholders will get one bonus share for every three shares held by them. (Reuters)

Wipro Sunday said it has received approval from majority of its shareholders for the issue of bonus shares and increase in authorised share capital. In a separate filing, the company said its the board of directors has fixed March 7, 2019, as the record sate to determine eligible shareholders entitled to receive the bonus equity shares (including stock dividend on American dedpository share).

In January, Wipro’s board had approved an issue of bonus shares wherein shareholders will get one bonus share for every three shares held by them. In a regulatory filing, Wipro said the “resolutions have been approved by members with requisite majority and shall be deemed to have been passed on February 22, 2019, being the last date of receipt of postal ballot forms/e-voting”.

Consequently, the company’s authorised share capital stands increased from Rs 1,126.50 crore to Rs 2,526.50 crore by creation of additional 700 crore equity shares of Rs 2 each, it added. The filing said the 98.82 per cent votes cast were in favour of increasing the authorised share capital, and 99.81 per cent votes cast were in favour of offering bonus shares.

In its January filing, Wipro had said the company had an aggregate amount of Rs 46,847.9 crore as on December 2018 in free reserves, securities premium account and capital redemption reserve account.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Wipro shareholders approve bonus issue, increase in authorised share capital
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition